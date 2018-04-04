Bishop Gorman, Palo Verde top baseball, softball rankings again

Class 4A Baseball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|9-2
|1
|2. Basic
|15-2
|2
|3. Rancho
|14-3
|3
|4. Desert Oasis
|15-3
|4
|5. Centennial
|12-4
|5
|6. Palo Verde
|15-4
|6
|7. Coronado
|7-5
|7
|8. Spring Valley
|10-5
|10
|9. Cimarron-Memorial
|11-6
|—
|10. Foothill
|9-5
|—
Class 4A Softball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Palo Verde
|15-7
|1
|2. Shadow Ridge
|11-7
|2
|3. Centennial
|14-8
|5
|4. Sierra Vista
|12-7
|6
|5. Coronado
|7-7
|4
|6. Basic
|9-6
|—
|7. Desert Oasis
|16-5
|3
|8. Liberty
|7-4
|7
|9. Arbor View
|12-7
|—
|10. Rancho
|11-5
|8
Class 3A Baseball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Chaparral
|14-1
|1
|2. Desert Pines
|9-6
|4
|3. Tech
|9-4
|2
|4. Moapa Valley
|10-5
|5
|5. Virgin Valley
|9-5-1
|3
Class 3A Softball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Boulder City
|10-6
|1
|2. Chaparral
|6-1
|2
|3. Moapa Valley
|10-5
|3
|4. Pahrump Valley
|10-7
|4
|5. Virgin Valley
|9-7
|5
More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.