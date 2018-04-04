Nevada Preps

Bishop Gorman, Palo Verde top baseball, softball rankings again

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2018 - 3:46 pm
 

Class 4A Baseball

School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 9-2 1
2. Basic 15-2 2
3. Rancho 14-3 3
4. Desert Oasis 15-3 4
5. Centennial 12-4 5
6. Palo Verde 15-4 6
7. Coronado 7-5 7
8. Spring Valley 10-5 10
9. Cimarron-Memorial 11-6
10. Foothill 9-5

Class 4A Softball

School Record Previous
1. Palo Verde 15-7 1
2. Shadow Ridge 11-7 2
3. Centennial 14-8 5
4. Sierra Vista 12-7 6
5. Coronado 7-7 4
6. Basic 9-6
7. Desert Oasis 16-5 3
8. Liberty 7-4 7
9. Arbor View 12-7
10. Rancho 11-5 8

Class 3A Baseball

School Record Previous
1. Chaparral 14-1 1
2. Desert Pines 9-6 4
3. Tech 9-4 2
4. Moapa Valley 10-5 5
5. Virgin Valley 9-5-1 3

Class 3A Softball

School Record Previous
1. Boulder City 10-6 1
2. Chaparral 6-1 2
3. Moapa Valley 10-5 3
4. Pahrump Valley 10-7 4
5. Virgin Valley 9-7 5

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Nevada Preps Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like