Bishop Gorman QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson picks UCLA over Michigan

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has not started a game at quarterback for Bishop Gorman’s football team.

But that didn’t prevent several of the nation’s top programs from pursuing the 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound junior.

Thompson-Robinson, rated as one of the top dual-threat QBs in the class of 2018, made an oral commitment to UCLA on Sunday.

Thompson-Robinson made his announcement on his Twitter account and chose the Bruins over Michigan, his other finalist.

His commitment is nonbinding, and the first day he can sign a letter of intent is Feb. 7. UCLA’s coaches cannot comment until that time.

“University of California, Los Angeles. I’m your quarterback,” Thompson-Robinson wrote.

Thompson-Robinson saw limited action at quarterback the past two seasons for the Gaels as the backup to standout Tate Martell. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in 2016.

To take advantage of his playmaking ability, Gorman deployed Thompson-Robinson primarily at wide receiver last season. He finished third on the Gaels with 22 catches for 397 yards and eight touchdowns.

Thompson-Robinson had a breakout performance in the third week of the season against nationally ranked St. John Bosco when he hauled in two long TDs passes from Martell in a 35-20 road win.

Thompson-Robinson had more than 30 known scholarship offers and narrowed his choice to Cal, Florida State, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and UCLA.

