Bishop Gorman’s O’Bannon signs at USC

Bishop Gorman's Chuck O'Bannon, seen in 2016. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LOS ANGELES — After a 20-year absence, there is another O’Bannon in the college basketball ranks. This time at Southern California.

Charles O’Bannon Jr., who goes by Chuck, has signed to play for the Trojans starting in the fall. He had 10 points in the McDonald’s All-American game in Chicago last month.

The 6-foot, 220-pound guard from Las Vegas is the son of Charles O’Bannon, who along with his older brother Ed starred at UCLA. They helped the Bruins win their record 11th national championship in 1995. The brothers both played two years in the NBA before continuing their careers in Europe.