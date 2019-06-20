Centennial’s Ashley Moore wins Gatorade girls track award
Centennial girls track standout Ashley Moore was named the Gatorade Nevada Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Centennial girls track standout Ashley Moore was named the Gatorade Nevada Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Moore, who just completed her junior season, captured Class 4A state titles in the long jump and triple jump. She had a mark of 18 feet, 10¾ inches in the long jump, and a leap of 40-5¾ to take the triple jump.
Moore also ran on the winning 400-meter relay team, and finished second in the 100 hurdles to help the Bulldogs win the team championship.
Her top triple jump of 41-11½ was No. 5 in the nation according to athletic.net.