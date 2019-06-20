Centennial’s Ashley Moore wins Gatorade girls track award

Centennial girls track standout Ashley Moore was named the Gatorade Nevada Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Ashley Moore of Centennial competes in the triple jump during the Class 4A state track meet at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Saturday, May 18, 2019. Moore won with a state meet record jump of 40-5.75. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Moore, who just completed her junior season, captured Class 4A state titles in the long jump and triple jump. She had a mark of 18 feet, 10¾ inches in the long jump, and a leap of 40-5¾ to take the triple jump.

Moore also ran on the winning 400-meter relay team, and finished second in the 100 hurdles to help the Bulldogs win the team championship.

Her top triple jump of 41-11½ was No. 5 in the nation according to athletic.net.