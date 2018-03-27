Chaparral goes 4-0 to win Cowboy Classic baseball tournament

The Cowboys picked up wins over Western and Valley on Saturday, then beat Clark on Monday to clinch a home showdown Tuesday with Tech, which they outlasted 4-2 in the tournament title game.

Chaparral's Robert Luke O'Connor (21) holds up a first place plaque after winning 4-2 against Southeast Career Tech during the Cowboy Classic tournament championship game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Southeast Career Tech's Sean Morgan (10) slides home for a run in the fifth inning against Chaparral during the Cowboy Classic tournament championship game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Southeast Career Tech's Sean Jones (33) misses a ball to first base against Chaparral's Rodney Elosegui (20) in the fourth inning during the Cowboy Classic tournament championship game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Chaparral's Cannon Greene (15) tags out Southeast Career Tech's Drew Cole (15) at second base during the Cowboy Classic tournament championship game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Southeast Career Tech's Andre Nevarez (7) runs to first base for a single in the fifth inning against Chaparral during the Cowboy Classic tournament championship game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Southeast Career Tech's Jose Leon (3), left, throws the ball to Jason Collingbourne (24) for an out in a double play against Chaparral during the Cowboy Classic tournament championship game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Southeast Career Tech's Matt Martinolich (2) pitches against Chaparral during the Cowboy Classic tournament championship game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Chaparral's Talon Greene (8) catches a pop up ball for an out against Southeast Career Tech during the Cowboy Classic tournament championship game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Chaparral's Rodney Elosegui (20) swings for a double against Southeast Career Tech in the fourth inning during the Cowboy Classic tournament championship game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Chaparral's Robert Luke O'Connor (21) runs home for a run in the fourth inning against Southeast Career Tech during the Cowboy Classic tournament championship game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Chaparral's James Cobian (3) pitches against Southeast Career Tech during the Cowboy Classic tournament championship game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Chaparral senior baseball player James Cobian isn’t sure how he’ll spend the rest of spring break.

It’s off to a good start, though, after he helped his team win the Cowboy Classic.

The Cowboys picked up wins over Western and Valley on Saturday, then beat Clark on Monday to clinch a home showdown Tuesday with Tech, which they outlasted 4-2 in the tournament title game.

Cobian started on the mound and struck out seven in three innings against the Roadrunners before shifting to shortstop. He went 1-for-4 with a double and finished the four-game tournament 6-for-16 with three RBIs.

Chaparral coach David Soto reminded his players after the game that he has his sights set on a state championship — not a midseason tournament title — but was pleased with how his team reeled off the four wins.

“It’s not that we’re doing anything spectacular,” Soto said. “It’s just that when we need to put the ball in play, it gets put in play. When we need a walk or a hit by pitch, everything is just clicking.”

Cobian pounded the strike zone and flustered Tech (9-3) for the better part of his outing, but surrendered a sacrifice fly and subsequent unearned run in the second inning.

The Cowboys (13-1) also struggled to hit in the first three innings, but manufactured three runs in the fourth inning via walks and errors.

Robert O’Connor had an RBI triple, and Christian Calzada added an RBI single.

Rodney Elosegui walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning for Chaparral to provide the crucial insurance run, and Cowboys reliever Cannon Greene allowed one run in four innings to secure the championship.

“The rest of the spring break is probably going to be with the boys,” Cobian said with a smile.

Just like the beginning of spring break.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.