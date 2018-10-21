Clark’s Boch-Collins wins third straight singles title

Audrey Boch-Collins is ranked No. 26 nationally in the class of 2020 by Tennis Recruiting Network, but on Saturday she put herself in position to rank No. 1 all time in Nevada.

Clark junior Audrey Boch-Collins hits during a dual match at Green Valley High School Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Boch-Collins, a junior from Clark, defeated Madison Smith of Coronado 6-0, 6-1 in the 4A girls state championship match at Bishop Manogue to become only the second girl in state history to win three individual state championships in singles. No player, boy or girl, has won four individual state championships in singles, and with one more year to play, Boch-Collins has the chance to become the most accomplished singles player in state history.

But after a grueling match that was more akin to a tiebreaker than a blowout, it was pizza, not history, that she was most interested in. Nibbling a slice of pepperoni, Boch-Collins was prouder of what she had done for the Clark tennis program than trying to rank her accomplishments.

“I did it for Clark, you know their tennis is struggling,” she said. “It feels good to be part of a team and do well for them, and make my parents proud, too.”

Despite the lopsided score, Boch-Collins and Smith engaged in a spirited battle, with almost every point the result of a long rally. But Boch-Collins was able to range from one end of the court to the other, and from the baseline to the net, invariably finding the open part of the court to deposit a winner.

“The score did not decipher what happened,” Boch-Collins said. “Sometimes I was like ‘Is this going to end? No, another 10 balls were going. I was like, great.’

“I was trying to go to her backhand a little bit more and bring her in, because I know she doesn’t like to go to the net, so that way my game plan today.”

Only one other girl, Galena’s Julie Burgarello in 2002, ’04 and ’05, had ever won three singles championships. Three boys have accomplished the feat, but none since 1994.

“Yeah, that’s pretty cool,” Boch-Collins said.

But the understated Boch-Collins in no way assumes her return next year would be guaranteed to end with her atop the state record books.

“Maybe,” she said. “That would be nice.”

In boys singles, Palo Verde junior Michael Andre rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Green Valley’s Andre Millet to claim the title.

Andre, who is just beginning the process of sorting through his college options, is a high-level national player, but hadn’t played on his high school team until deciding to give it a try this season.

“To come and get it the first try is definitely the way to go for me,” Andre said. “I’ve definitely had bigger moments than winning this match, but it’s definitely a great accomplishment.”

Sisters Andrada and Ariana Stanciu of Sierra Vista trailed in each set before rallying both times to defeat Kenadee Semenik and Jade Mayweather of Faith Lutheran 7-5, 7-5 to win the girls doubles championship.

“It’s pretty awesome to win with my sister as a senior,” Andrada Stanciu said. “It’s really great.”

The boys doubles match featured a rematch from the Mountain Region chamiponship.

After losing the region championship to the Palo Verde duo of Axel Botticelli and Jack Kostrinsky, Blake and Chase Kasday of Bonanza knew they needed to do some things differently if they earned a rematch. In the match of the day, the Kasdays avenged their regional loss to win 7-6, 7-6, taking the tiebreakers 8-6 and 7-5.

“We knew that we couldn’t do the same thing twice, because they’d just take us down again,” Chase Kasday said.

