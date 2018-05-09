Coronado strikes early, tops Liberty in Sunrise baseball tourney

Coronado scored three times in the first inning en route to an 8-5 road win over Liberty on Tuesday in the first round of the Sunrise Region tournament.

Coronado players celebrate after first baseman Boston Mabeus (23) scores in the first inning against Liberty High School during the opening round of the Sunrise Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Coronado went on to beat Liberty 8-5. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty right fielder Mason Bowden (1) makes a diving catch in the sixth inning during the Patriots home matchup with Coronado High School during the opening round of the Sunrise Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Coronado went on to beat Liberty 8-5. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty first baseman Andrew Gallegos (21) tries to fire up his team in the fifth inning during their home matchup with Coronado High School during the opening round of the Sunrise Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Coronado went on to beat Liberty 8-5. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Coronado starting pitcher Kyle Hall (4) throws a pitch in the first inning during the Cougars road matchup with Liberty High School during the opening round of the Sunrise Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Coronado went on to beat Liberty 8-5. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty's Jack Hale (20) is picked off at first base by Coronado's Boston Mabeus (23) during the Patriots home matchup with the Cougars during the opening round of the Sunrise Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Coronado went on to beat Liberty 8-5. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Coronado's Ethan Stephens (24) singles in a run in the second inning during the Cougars road matchup with Liberty High School during the opening round of the Sunrise Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Coronado went on to beat Liberty 8-5. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty shortstop Dylan SanNicolas (3) turns a double play past Coronado's Taylor Darden (2) in the fifth inning during the Patriots home matchup with the Cougars during the opening round of the Sunrise Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Coronado went on to beat Liberty 8-5. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty second baseman Tyler Williamson (12) makes a sliding stop in the first inning during the Patriots home matchup with Coronado High School during the opening round of the Sunrise Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Coronado went on to beat Liberty 8-5. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty pitcher Garrett Maloney (55) makes a pitch in the second inning during the Patriots home matchup with Coronado High School during the opening round of the Sunrise Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Coronado went on to beat Liberty 8-5. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Coronado second baseman Taylor Darden (2) beats Liberty's Kaeden Camat-Toki (14) to the bag in the fourth inning during the Cougars road matchup with Liberty High School during the opening round of the Sunrise Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Coronado went on to beat Liberty 8-5. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty starting pitcher Jordan Bohnet (16) makes a pitch in the first inning during the Patriots home matchup with Coronado High School during the opening round of the Sunrise Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Coronado went on to beat Liberty 8-5. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Coronado starting pitcher Kyle Hall (4) makes a pitch in the third inning during the Cougars road matchup with Liberty High School during the opening round of the Sunrise Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Coronado went on to beat Liberty 8-5. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Liberty's Joseph Rush (2) slides in safely past Coronado's Boston Mabeus (23) in third inning during the Patriots home matchup with the Cougars during the opening round of the Sunrise Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Coronado went on to beat Liberty 8-5. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

It’s usually not to your advantage to be the visiting team in baseball — unless you score early and put pressure on the other team.

That’s what Coronado did Tuesday, scoring three runs in the first inning and three in the second en route to an 8-5 road win over Liberty in the first round of the Sunrise Region tournament.

“We’ve actually played better when we’ve played them here,” said Coronado coach Rich Santigate, whose team lost 7-4 at home to Liberty last week. “We lost a tough one to them last week and stuff. It’s a natural rivalry, and we just came out right away and set the tone.”

Joey Calvert led off the first with a double and scored on Jake McLean’s single. The Cougars added a run on an RBI groundout by Kyle Hall and another on an error for the early advantage.

Coronado (20-10) then scored three in the second on Ethan Stephens’ RBI single and Braeden Ewing’s two-run single.

“That’s one of the things you hope for when you’re on the road,” Santigate said of taking an early lead. “That’s why we played a lot of games on the road this year in preparation, because most of your playoffs are going to be on the road. It’s good to be playing well at the right time.”

Liberty (16-14) rallied for three runs in the fifth, capped by a two-run single by freshman Jack Hale to chase Hall, but Trevor Darden threw two hitless innings of relief to record the save.

“Darden’s a strike thrower,” Santigate said. “He’s been in a lot of situations like this before.”

Boston Mabeus went 3-for-4 with a double, homer and three runs for Coronado. Calvert was 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run and Stephens 3-for-5 for the Cougars, who play at Rancho (26-6) at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“We have a lot of two-way guys, and they’re starting to put it together,” Santigate said. “They’re on the field either pitching or hitting. This time of year with a bunch of at-bats under their belt, they’re kind of getting more comfortable.”

Kaeden Camat-Toki and Andrew Gallegos each went 2-for-4 for Liberty, which hosts Silverado (11-18-1) in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

