Nevada Preps

Desert Oasis new No. 1 in Review-Journal baseball rankings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2018 - 5:04 pm
 

Class 4A Baseball

School Record Previous
1. Desert Oasis 21-3 2
2. Rancho 19-4 1
3. Bishop Gorman 17-4 3
4. Basic 19-4 4
5. Palo Verde 18-6 5
6. Centennial 18-6 6
7. Coronado 15-6 7
8. Cimarron-Memorial 15-9 8
9. Green Valley 12-10
10. Spring Valley 14-7 9

Class 4A Softball

School Record Previous
1. Palo Verde 20-7 1
2. Shadow Ridge 17-8 2
3. Centennial 20-10 3
4. Sierra Vista 18-7 4
5. Coronado 16-8 5
6. Desert Oasis 17-6 6
7. Basic 14-7 7
8. Durango 16-8-1 8
9. Liberty 11-5 9
10. Rancho 15-11 10

Class 3A Baseball

School Record Previous
1. Boulder City 12-10-1 4
2. Chaparral 19-2 1
3. Desert Pines 14-7 3
4. Tech 13-6 4
5. Virgin Valley 11-7-1 5

Class 3A Softball

School Record Previous
1. Moapa Valley 15-5 2
2. Boulder City 14-8 3
3. Pahrump Valley 14-7 4
4. Chaparral 9-3 1
5. Del Sol 10-7

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

