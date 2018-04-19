Desert Oasis new No. 1 in Review-Journal baseball rankings

Class 4A Baseball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Desert Oasis
|21-3
|2
|2. Rancho
|19-4
|1
|3. Bishop Gorman
|17-4
|3
|4. Basic
|19-4
|4
|5. Palo Verde
|18-6
|5
|6. Centennial
|18-6
|6
|7. Coronado
|15-6
|7
|8. Cimarron-Memorial
|15-9
|8
|9. Green Valley
|12-10
|—
|10. Spring Valley
|14-7
|9
Class 4A Softball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Palo Verde
|20-7
|1
|2. Shadow Ridge
|17-8
|2
|3. Centennial
|20-10
|3
|4. Sierra Vista
|18-7
|4
|5. Coronado
|16-8
|5
|6. Desert Oasis
|17-6
|6
|7. Basic
|14-7
|7
|8. Durango
|16-8-1
|8
|9. Liberty
|11-5
|9
|10. Rancho
|15-11
|10
Class 3A Baseball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Boulder City
|12-10-1
|4
|2. Chaparral
|19-2
|1
|3. Desert Pines
|14-7
|3
|4. Tech
|13-6
|4
|5. Virgin Valley
|11-7-1
|5
Class 3A Softball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Moapa Valley
|15-5
|2
|2. Boulder City
|14-8
|3
|3. Pahrump Valley
|14-7
|4
|4. Chaparral
|9-3
|1
|5. Del Sol
|10-7
|—
