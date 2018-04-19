Nevada Preps

Fast start sends Basic past Liberty

April 18, 2018
 

Basic softball players blindfolded coach Lauren Taylor after their game Wednesday afternoon and presented her with a signed ball and congratulatory sign to honor her 200th victory.

She’s at 213 now, though.

And counting.

Basic (15-7, 12-1 in the Sunrise League) scored four runs in the first inning against Liberty and cruised to an 11-2 home victory behind spectacular sophomore starting pitcher Shelby Basso.

Addy Clayton, Alyssa Ferguson and Jordan Stinett homered for the Wolves, who helped Taylor reach the milestone at the Tournament of Champions last month in Arizona.

They waited until Wednesday to celebrate the occasion, and Taylor was overwhelmed as she posed for pictures with her players afterward.

“The fact that they remember milestones — that’s who we are, that’s what we do. We’re family,” Taylor said. “We’ve got things to get done this year.”

Stinett set the tone with a three-run home run in the first inning. Basso, one of the area’s top pitchers, had a complete game, striking out eight and allowing six hits against a potent Liberty (11-6, 9-3) lineup.

Ferguson finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, including a bases-empty home run in the fourth inning, and Clayton added a three-run blast in the sixth inning.

“We’re just grinding for it at this point,” Clayton said. “Nothing can stop us … We’ve learned to adjust. We’ve learned to grow as women and as a family, knocking down everything in our path. I think that’s one of the things that motivates us and gets us these wins.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

