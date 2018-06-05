Former Bishop Gorman star Cadyn Grenier selected by Orioles in MLB Draft

Cadyn Grenier, a former standout at Bishop Gorman High School, was selected 37th overall by the Orioles in Monday’s draft. The last local player to be selected earlier was in 2011.

Bishop Gorman shortstop Cadyn Grenier (2) hits a walk-off home run against Green Valley in the ninth inning of the NIAA Division 1 State championship baseball game at Durango High School in Las Vegas Saturday May 16, 2015. Bishop Gorman defeated Green Valley 6-5 in nine innings.(Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Cadyn Grenier (2) is congratulated by teammate Noah Serrano (6) after hitting a home run during their baseball game played against Liberty High at the Bishop Gorman baseball field in Las Vegas on Saturday Mar. 14, 2015. Bishop Gorman won 4-2. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Cadyn Grenier (2) tags out Cimarron-Memorial's Micquel Robinson at second base in the seventh inning on Monday. The Gaels won, 9-4. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman players celebrate with Cadyn Grenier, left, after he hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning of the NIAA Division I State championship baseball game against Green Valley at Durango High School in Las Vegas Saturday May 16, 2015. Bishop Gorman defeated Green Valley 6-5. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman players celebrate with Cadyn Grenier, right, blue batting gloves, after he hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning of the NIAA Division I State championship baseball game against Green Valley at Durango High School in Las Vegas Saturday May 16, 2015. Bishop Gorman defeated Green Valley 6-5. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Cadyn Grenier, right, jumps into a pile of players waiting at home plate after he hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning of the NIAA Division I State championship baseball game against Green Valley at Durango High School in Las Vegas Saturday May 16, 2015. Bishop Gorman defeated Green Valley 6-5.(Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman shortstop Cadyn Grenier, right, lunges to reach an off-target throw as Green Valley base runner Jarod Penniman (2) steals second base in the fifth inning of the NIAA Division I State championship baseball game at Durango High School in Las Vegas Saturday May 16, 2015. Bishop Gorman defeated Green Valley 6-5. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman senior Brandon Wulff, left, celebrates with teammates Austin Cram (24), Beau Capanna, right, and Cadyn Grenier, back, at home plate after hitting a home run during the third inning of a game against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School Monday, April 6, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman shortstop Cadyn Grenier makes an acrobatic throw over third baseman Beau Capanna in attempt to throw out Centennial's Josh McKibbinn in the sixth inning of the Sunset Region Championship game On Saturday. McKibbin got an infield single on the play. Centennial beat the Gaels 3-1 to claim the title. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Antonio Rainone (5) waits for the throw from Cadyn Grenier (2) as Cimarron-Memorial's Jamie Yanchisin (21) slides safely into second for a double in the second inning on Monday. The Gaels won, 9-4. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Cadyn Grenier (2) catches a pop fly of the bat of Cimarron-Memorial's Larry Quaney in the second inning on Monday. Grenier doubled twice and scored a run as the Gaels won, 9-4. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cadyn Grenier was sitting in the Oregon State players lounge watching Monday’s MLB Draft, supporting his teammates, knowing he would hear his name called soon.

He went to go shoot pool when he got a call from his adviser. The Baltimore Orioles were on the line. And they were ready to make the former Bishop Gorman High School standout the 37th overall pick.

“They put the pick in, and I’m going to be an Oriole,” he said with disbelief in his voice. “I’m still coming down from it and still trying to figure stuff out and get it through my head that it’s a real thing.”

Grenier batted .328 with .415 on-base percentage as the Beavers’ shortstop this season. Two of his teammates were selected before him: Infielder Nick Madrigal went fourth overall to the White Sox, and outfielder Trevor Larnach went 20th to the Twins.

“When it comes down to it, you don’t care who takes you, but the fact that it’s the team that one, is the same colors as Oregon State so I’m not going to have to change much,” Grenier said. “So that’s huge.”

Guess who gets to keep wearing the Orange and Black! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/2WSx6TiaCZ — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) June 5, 2018



In 2015, Grenier hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning of the state championship game against Green Valley. That was followed by the Cardinals selecting him in the 21st round. While Grenier can still return to college for his senior year, that didn’t sound like that would be the case.

“This is what I’ve been going for so it’s very, very likely I’m going to go forward with this,” Grenier said.

One person was not surprised Grenier was selected as early as he was. Gorman coach Gino DiMaria said he knew when he saw Grenier as a freshman that he was going to be a special player.

“We knew that his future was bright and that he would be drafted high, not just because of the baseball player that he presents himself on the field, but the way he is as a person,” DiMaria said. “It’s just an honor because a lot of coaches can coach a lifetime and never be able to say they coached kid that got drafted that high.”

DiMaria could continue to be a proud coach Tuesday. Gorman slugger Austin Wells in the highest-rated high school player from the Las Vegas area, and could go when the draft resumes with rounds 3-10.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.