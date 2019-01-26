Free throws, defense help Foothill defeat Green Valley

The Falcons converted 20-of-29 free-throw attempts — including 11-of-14 in the fourth quarter — to hold off crosstown rival Green Valley and clinch a 52-40 home victory Friday night

Foothill girls basketball coach Laura Allen knows every game is crucial at this juncture of the season.

Every free throw is crucial, too.

The Falcons converted 20-of-29 free-throw attempts — including 11-of-14 in the fourth quarter — to hold off crosstown rival Green Valley and clinch a 52-40 home victory Friday night.

Senior guard Aqui Williams made 7-of-8 from the stripe in the fourth quarter en route to a game-high 17 points for the Falcons (10-14, 3-3 Southeast League), who retroactively forfeited six games in November and December.

They’ll conclude their season with four more league games.

Postseason seeding is on the line.

“For us, it’s 100 percent crucial that we get some wins,” Allen said. “We needed that, big time. … Once we knocked down some free throws, that just helped build a little buffer.”

Foothill dropped three of its first five league games and lost 56-41 to Green Valley in their first meeting Jan. 9. But the Falcons built a lead via seven second-chance points in the first quarter and never trailed during the final 24 minutes.

The Gators clawed back with their zone press and tied the game twice, but their woes at the foul line prevented them from rallying. They shot 13-of-35 at the free-throw line for the game, including 1-of-15 in the second half.

Shelby Clark scored a team-high 11 for Green Valley (10-11, 4-2), which shot 26.7 percent from the field.

Williams was pleased with Foothill’s defensive effort.

“Our defense definitely sets the tone for us,” she said. “That’s where we get all our energy from. That’s where we get all of our hype from. When we lock down, we get more excited and we perform on offense.

