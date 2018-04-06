Gymnast Kerri Strug to headline Nevada Preps awards ceremony

Gymnast Kerri Strug, known for her winning vault performance in the 1996 Olympics on an injured ankle, will be the event’s keynote speaker June 3 at the Thomas Mack Center.

Kerri Strug, of Houston, Texas, reacts after badly landing on her left leg following her vault routine at the women's team gymnastics competition at the Centennial Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 23, 1996. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)

Kerrri Strug, of Houston, Texas, who injured her leg last week in the team competition, addresses the crowd to announce that she will not be competing in the women's individual event gymnastics finals at the Centennial Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta Monday, July 29, 1996. Former Olympian Nadia Comaneci looks on at left. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Members of the United States women's gymnastics team wave to the crowd after being awarded their gold medals in the team competition at the Centennial Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 23, 1996. From left are Amanda Borden, Dominique Dawes, Amy Chow, Jaycie Phelps, Dominique Moceanu, Kerri Strug, and Shannon MIller. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)

Kerri Strug, 1996 USA Olympic gold medal gymnast, stands near the SuperLiga championship trophy won by the New England Revolution before the start of their MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday night, Aug. 9, 2008. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Kerri Strug, 1996 USA Olympic gold medal gymnast, laughs before tossing the coin at the start the New England Revolution MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday night, Aug. 9, 2008. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

USA's Kerri Strug is carried by her coach, Bela Karolyi, as she waves to the crowd on her way to receiving her gold medal for the women's team gymnastics competition, at the Centennial Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 23, 1996. Strugg has two torn ligaments and a sprained ankle from the vault competition. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)

USA's Kerri Strug, of Houston, Texas, reacts to a reporter's question during a news conference before the women's all-around competition at the Centennial Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta on Thursday, July 25, 1996. Strug was asked whether she thinks she is the next Mary Lou Retton. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

Kerri Strug of the 1996 Olympic Gold Medal-winning U.S. gymnastics team speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 12, 1996 in Los Angeles to announce her participation in The Magic of MGM, an Ice Capades touring production that will feature skaters and gymnasts showcasing memorable movies, music and characters from the MGM film library. Behind Strug is her agent Leigh Steinberg. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kerri Strug of the 1996 Gold Medal-winning U.S. Olympic gymnastics team talks with reporters on Thursday, Sept. 12, 1996 in Los Angeles, after announcing her participation in The Magic of MGM, an Ice Capades touring production that will feature skaters and gymnasts showcasing memorable movies, music and characters from the MGM film library. At left in the photo is Strugs mother Melaine. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Olympic gold medalist Kerri Strug, right, poses with the mascot of Israel's Maccabiah Games in Tel Aviv Saturday July 12, 1997. Strug, who is on her first trip to Israel, will carry the torch to officially open the Maccabiah Games, a quadrennial multi-sport event for Jewish athletes. (AP PHOTO/Jeremy Feldman)

An iconic Olympic gold medalist will headline the Review-Journal’s Best of Nevada Preps Awards.

Gymnast Kerri Strug, known for her winning vault performance in the 1996 Olympics on an injured ankle, will be the event’s keynote speaker June 3 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

She also will present awards to the best student-athletes in Nevada in NIAA-sanctioned sports during the third annual event.

“This event has helped us give a platform to the best and the brightest among the state’s student-athletes,” said Review-Journal sports editor Bill Bradley, who again will host the event. “We are very proud to have Kerri join us this year, and we are very aware of the impact these awards have on our high school athletics community.”

Strug’s performance was one of the memorable moments of the 1996 Atlanta Games. Her unforgettable vault helped the U.S. clinch its first Olympic gold medal in the team gymnastics competition.

Strug, who has competed in gymnastics since she was 8, was a two-time Olympian, three-time World Championship medalist and a member of five World Championship teams since 1991. She has since authored two books, including her autobiography, “Landing on my Feet: A Diary of Dreams.”

Her motivational speaking has taken her to work for the Office of Presidential Student Correspondence at the White House and with the Treasury Department in the Office of General Counsel. She has served as a spokesperson for the Special Olympics and the Children’s Miracle Network, and has participated in projects with DARE, Pediatric AIDS, Make-a-Wish Foundation and Childhelp.

The awards ceremony will feature the state’s boys and girls athletes of the year and the coach of the year as well as other awards, including the Richard Nelson Courage Award.

The event is open to the public as well as student-athletes and their families. For tickets, go to UNLVtickets.com.

