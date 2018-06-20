Here are the Review-Journal’s Spring Preps Athletes of the Year

A look at the Review-Journal’s Athletes of the Year from the spring season.

Palo Verde pitcher Jaret Godman fires up the bench against Basic in the NIAA 4A baseball championship game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Palo Verde won 4-2. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Arbor View's Cameron Gambini is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys golf team.

Truckee's Cooper DeRyk is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys swimming team.

Palo Verde's Jaret Godman is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Jalen Nailor is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys track and field team.

Boulder City's Rose Pouch is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state girls swimming team.

Coronado's Tatum Spangler is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state softball team.

Rancho's Teleda Williams is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state girls track and field team.

Centennial's Teon Taylor is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

A look at the athletes of the year for the spring sports season.

Baseball

Jaret Godman, Palo Verde High School

The senior went 12-0 with three saves and a 1.27 ERA. In 77 innings, Godman allowed 55 hits and struck out 81 with just nine walks. He had four wins and three saves in the postseason in leading the Panthers to their first state title. He also batted .349 with eight home runs, 37 RBIs and 38 runs.

Boys Golf

Cameron Gambini, Arbor View High School

The senior won the Class 4A state championship by shooting a 1-under-par 143 in the two-day tournament. On April 25, he tied a Class 4A state record by shooting a 6-under-par 66 to win a Northwest League match.

Softball

Tatum Spangler, Coronado High School

The senior was the Class 4A Sunrise League Pitcher of the Year after posting a 1.06 ERA in 105 2/3 innings with 172 strikeouts. She also batted .625 for the Cougars with 10 home runs, 27 doubles, 68 runs and 52 RBIs.

Boys Swimming

Cooper DeRyk, Truckee High School

The senior led the Wolverines to the Class 3A state title, ending Boulder City’s streak of seven consecutive titles. DeRyk posted blistering times, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 20.13 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 48.84. He bettered his own state-meet record in both events. DeRyk has signed with Florida State.

Girls Swimming

Rose Pouch, Boulder City High School

The junior set Class 3A state meet records in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 3.8 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (55.63 seconds) in leading the Eagles to a sixth consecutive state title.

Boys Track

Jalen Nailor, Bishop Gorman High School

The senior won four events at the Class 4A state championship. Nailor took the 100-meter dash in 10.7 seconds and the 200 in 21.57. He also ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams, helping the Gaels capture their first boys state track title.

Girls Track

Teleda Williams, Rancho High School

The senior won four events at the Class 4A state meet, setting records in all four events. Williams set meet records in the 100-meter dash (11.9 seconds) and 200-meter dash (23.85) and ran on the 400 relay team that set an all-time state record of 45.81. She also ran on the winning 1,600 relay that set a stadium record of 3:48.85.

Boys Volleyball

Teon Taylor, Centennial High School

At 6-foot-6, the senior middle blocker was a force on offense, and defense and helped guide the Bulldogs to a 40-5 season and the program’s first state championship since 2003.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.