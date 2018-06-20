Nevada Preps

Here are the Review-Journal’s Winter Preps Athletes of the Year

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2018 - 8:00 am
 

A look at the athletes of the year for the winter sports season.

Boys Basketball

Jamal Bey, Bishop Gorman High School

The senior averaged 22.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in helping the Gaels win a seventh consecutive state title. He was the Southwest League MVP and has signed with Washington.

Girls Basketball

Dre’una Edwards, Liberty High School

The Utah-bound senior averaged a Sunrise Region-best 18.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and was the Southeast League MVP. She helped the Patriots win the region and reach the state title game.

Boys Bowling

Kyle Wilson, Las Vegas High School

The Class 4A state individual champion rolled a 755 series in the finals. He had a 277 game in that event and posted a regular-season average of 224.0.

Girls Bowling

Olivia Lampkin, Basic High School

Lampkin rolled a 728 series in the Class 4A state team championship, helping the Wolves beat Spring Valley 7-2 for the title. She averaged 201.2 in the regular season.

Flag Football

Jordan Ford, Shadow Ridge High School

The senior rewrote the state’s record books by rushing for 4,570 yards and 57 touchdowns, and helped the Mustangs reach the Class 4A state championship game.

Boys Skiing

Will Casaceli, Reno High School

The junior won the combined state title by winning the slalom by 0.01 seconds, and placing fourth in the giant slalom.

Girls Skiing

Gigi Taylor, Bishop Manogue High School

The senior won the state slalom and Giant Slalom titles, winning her second combined state title in a row.

Wrestling

Joey Mazzara, Bishop Gorman High School

The senior won the state title and Sunset Region title by tech fall at 170 pounds. He finished the year 31-1 and won the Battle of the Belt tournament and was the Adidas national wrestler of the week in late January.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Nevada Preps
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Nevada Preps Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like