Here is the Review-Journal’s Preps Coach of the Year

In his second year as head coach, Abraham Gonzalez led the Rattlers on an incredible turnaround. After going 1-8 in 2016, Mojave was 10-3 and advanced to the Class 3A state title game.

Mojave's Tawee Walker (3) leaps over a Virgin Valley player during the Class 3A state quarterfinal game at Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Mojave's running back Tawee Walker, one of the best running backs in Nevada, during practice at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Mojave's Tawee Walker (3) runs the ball against Desert Pines in the NIAA Class 3A state championship game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mojave's Tawee Walker (3) makes his way into the end zone for a touchdown as Desert Pines Andre Rogers (24) attempts to the tackle during the NIAA Class 3A state championship game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Desert Pines' Jesse Bravin (44) break past Mojave's Quincy Smith (4) and Desaun Smith (1) for a touchdown in the NIAA Class 3A state championship game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mojave's Tawee Walker (3) jumps to avoid a tackle from Desert Pines' Andrew Williams (23) during the NIAA Class 3A state championship game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mojave's Tawee Walker (3) outruns Desert Pines' Deaundre Newsome (6) for a touchdown during the NIAA Class 3A state championship game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mojave's Tawee Walker (3) is brought down by Desert Pines defenders during the NIAA Class 3A state championship game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mojave's Isaiah Harper (7) celebrates his touchdown against Virgin Valley with Mojave's Dequincy Mitchell (6) during the Class 3A state quarterfinal game at Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Coach of the Year

Abraham Gonzalez, Mojave

In his second year guiding Mojave’s football team, Gonzalez presided over an incredible turnaround.

The Rattlers were just 1-8 in Gonzalez’s first season. Not only did they make the playoffs last fall, they finished 10-3 and advanced to the Class 3A state championship game.

Two of the team’s three losses came against Class 3A state champion Desert Pines and the other was to Class 4A school Legacy.

Mojave running back Tawee Walker earned first-team all-state honors after rushing for 1,703 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was the Sunset League’s Most Valuable Player.

Teammate John Harper made the all-state second team as a defensive back.

Quote

“Our kids put the effort in this offseason. “Our weightlifting wasn’t there. Our strength wasn’t there. We lost three of our strongest guys (to injuries). … And we added Kevin Walker as our offensive coordinator. I felt he was the missing piece.”

— Abraham Gonzalez on his team’s turnaround

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.