Here is the Review-Journal’s Preps Team of the Year

The Centennial Bulldogs celebrate a 74-65 overtime win over Liberty for the NIAA state basketball title in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Centennial's Justice Ethridge tries to shoot past Liberty's Dre'una Edwards during the NIAA state basketball tournament in Reno, Nev., on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Centennial won the title, 74-65 in overtime. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Centennial girls basketball player Justice Ethridge (21) prepares to shoot during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Centennial's Melanie Isbell (2) shoots against Spring Valley's Alexus Quaadman (23) during the Sunset Region girls basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Centennial won 75-45. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Centennial's Melanie Isbell, right, celebrates with her team after beating Spring Valley during the Sunset Region girls basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Centennial won 75-45. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Centennial head coach Karen Weitz directs her team against Spring Valley during the Sunset Region girls basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Centennial won 75-45. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Team of the Year

Centennial Girls Basketball

The Bulldogs continued their run as the state’s most dominant girls basketball program by rallying for a 74-65 overtime win over Liberty in the Class 4A state championship game.

It was Centennial’s fourth consecutive state championship, and the Bulldogs now have won 75 consecutive games against Nevada teams. The last in-state loss came to Foothill on Jan. 5, 2015.

The Bulldogs finished the season ranked No. 8 in the nation by USA Today. The team’s three losses came to teams ranked in the top six nationally.

Centennial also boasted the Gatorade state player of the year in Justice Ethridge, who has signed with UNLV. She had 14 points in the fourth quarter in the state title game to spark the comeback. Ethridge was part of a state championship team in all four of her seasons as a starter.

Quote

“This one is probably the best one of them all. My goal when I came here freshman year was to leave with four rings before I went to college, and I wasn’t going to let anybody hold me back.”

— Justice Ethridge

