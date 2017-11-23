High school football playoffs Week 4 preview — VIDEO

Nevada Preps reporters Ben Gotz and Justin Emerson preview the fourth week of the Southern Nevada high school football schedule, including a 4A state semifinal game and the 3A state title game.
Check out the video above.
Nevada Preps reporters Ben Gotz and Justin Emerson preview the fourth week of the Southern Nevada high school football schedule, including a 4A state semifinal game and the 3A state title game.
Nevada Preps reporters Ben Gotz and Justin Emerson preview the fourth week of the Southern Nevada high school football schedule, including a 4A state semifinal game and the 3A state title game.
Check out the video above.
See new home builder inventory in Las Vegas
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Browse to see cars & trucks for sale from local dealers
AUTOS
You May Like