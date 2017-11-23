ad-fullscreen
Nevada Preps

High school football playoffs Week 4 preview — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2017 - 6:39 pm
 

Nevada Preps reporters Ben Gotz and Justin Emerson preview the fourth week of the Southern Nevada high school football schedule, including a 4A state semifinal game and the 3A state title game.

Check out the video above.

