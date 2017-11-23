High school football playoffs Week 4 preview — VIDEO

Nevada Preps reporters Ben Gotz and Justin Emerson preview the fourth week of the Southern Nevada high school football schedule, including a 4A state semifinal game and the 3A state title game.

Zac Pacleb and Ben Gotz preview the 3A state championship between Mojave and Desert Pines as well as the 4A state semifinal between Bishop Gorman and Liberty.

Nevada Preps reporters Ben Gotz and Justin Emerson preview the fourth week of the Southern Nevada high school football schedule, including a 4A state semifinal game and the 3A state title game.

Check out the video above.