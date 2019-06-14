95°F
Nevada Preps

High school football television schedule announced

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2019 - 2:28 pm
 

Virgin Valley and Clark will open the prep football season and kick off the 10th season of the Thursday Night Lights television schedule on Aug. 22.

The 11-game regular-season television schedule was released Friday afternoon.

All games will air live at 7 p.m. each Thursday on KVMY (My LV TV).

The schedule is:

Aug. 22 — Virgin Valley at Clark

Aug. 29 — Boulder City at Cheyenne

Sept. 5 — Chaparral at Bonanza

Sept. 12 — Moapa Valley at Mojave

Sept. 19 — Foothill at Palo Verde

Sept. 26 — Spring Valley at Durango

Oct. 3 — Western at Valley

Oct. 10 — Liberty at Green Valley

Oct. 17 — Canyon Springs at Las Vegas

Oct. 24 — Legacy at Desert Pines

Oct. 31 — Arbor View at Shadow Ridge

