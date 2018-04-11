Joel Lindahl has fun, lifts Las Vegas over Silverado, 4-3

Las Vegas players surround freshman outfielder Joel Lindahl after he scored a two-run single to win the game against Silverado 4-3 in the eighth inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas third baseman Nathan Freimuth looks for a play at first while playing against Silverado in the second inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas third baseman chases after Silverado's Nikolas Cortez, trapping him between third and home during the fourth inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas pitcher Daniel Jimenez pitches against Silverado in the fifth inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Silverado pitcher Tyler Paasche pitches against Las Vegas during the fifth inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas pitcher Osvaldo Bernabee runs toward home and scores against Silverado during the fifth inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas outfielder Kevin Verduzco looks to catch a pop fly from Silverado during the sixth inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Silverado's Nikolas Cortez slides in safe at first during the sixth inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas infielder Oliver Haro-Reyes tries to tag out Silverado's Nikolas Cortez at second, but Cortez slides in safe during the sixth inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas players celebrate in between the sixth and seventh inning while playing against Silverado at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Silverado infielder Austin Whittaker tries to tag Las Vegas' Kevin Verduzco out at second but ultimately misses the ball and Verduzco goes on to third base during the seventh inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Silverado pitcher Chris Cortez pitches against Las Vegas in the eighth inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas outfielder Jose Martinez slides in safe at home to win the game against Silverado as players Daniel Jimenez, left, and Oliver Haro-Reyes cheer him on at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas players, from left, Daniel Jimenez, Payton Miller and Oliver Haro-Reyes celebrate after winning their game against Silverado at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 4-3 in the eighth inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas players surround freshman outfielder Joel Lindahl after he scored a two-run single to win the game against Silverado 4-3 in the eighth inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas players surround freshman outfielder Joel Lindahl after he scored a two-run single to win the game against Silverado 4-3 in the eighth inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas players surround freshman outfielder Joel Lindahl after he scored a two-run single to win the game against Silverado 4-3 in the eighth inning at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas High baseball coach Sam Thomas thought freshman outfielder Joel Lindahl was trying too hard to make things happen, so he reminded him to try to enjoy the game.

The advice worked.

Lindahl’s two-run single in the eighth inning Tuesday gave the Wildcats a 4-3 home win over Silverado.

“He just told me to relax and just play my game,” Lindahl said of his sixth-period meeting with coach Thomas. “I just had fun today. It was a good day.”

Silverado had taken the lead on an RBI double by Nikolas Cortez in the top of the eighth, but Las Vegas (10-8, 4-6 Sunrise League) rallied with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

Oliver Haro-Reyes singled, and Jose Martinez and Kevin Verduzco walked to load the bases. Lindahl then fouled off two two-strike pitches before lining a single to right field, and Martinez beat the throw to the plate with the winning run.

“I just tried to stay relaxed and just do what I do,” Lindahl said. “I know I’m a good hitter opposite field, so I tried to take the ball that way.”

The Wildcats had a chance to win the game in the seventh after Silverado (6-10-1, 4-5) walked the bases loaded with no outs. But Daniel Jimenez left first on a called strike that he thought was ball four, and Lindahl was forced to leave second base to avoid having two runners on the base. Lindahl was tagged out, and after a walk, Chris Cortez got Leonel Anaya to ground into an inning-ending double play.

“It’s what you always say, don’t assume anything,” Thomas said. “You’re in position to win, and the umpire could have waited a year and a half to call a ball. Where are we going to go. Let’s just wait. If it’s ball four, it’s ball four. We win. There’s no time limit.”

Lindahl was 3-for-4 for the Wildcats, who won their third consecutive Sunrise League game.

“This gets the ball rolling,” Lindahl said. “We won against Valley and Canyon Springs, and before that we were struggling. So I think now that we’re going to be on the come-up. We’re coming.”

Caleb Hubbard was 3-for-4 with a double and a run, and Nikolas Cortez went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Silverado.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4587. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.