Las Vegas rallies for 5 runs in 7th to beat California team

Trace Everett’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning capped a five-run frame to help the host Wildcats steal a 10-9 walk-off victory from Rim of the World (California) in the Blazer Spring Bash.

Las Vegas catcher Daniel Jimenez fields the throw as Rim of the World (Calif.) baserunner Colin Morris slides safely into home during the third inning of their baseball game at Las Vegas High School Monday, March 26, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas infielder Layne Adaro fields the throw as Rim of the World (Calif.) baserunner Kyler Llewellyn slides safely into second base in the first inning of their baseball game at Las Vegas High School Monday, March 26, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas catcher Daniel Jimenez throws to first base in the first inning of a baseball game against Rim of the World (Calif.) at Las Vegas High School Monday, March 26, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas' Joel Lindahl connects in the first inning of a baseball game against Rim of the World (Calif.) at Las Vegas High School Monday, March 26, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas pitcher Brandon Culmo tosses to first base in the second inning of a baseball game against Rim of the World (Calif.) at Las Vegas High School Monday, March 26, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas baserunner Kevin Verduzco slides safely into second base past Deagan Risnes of Rim of the World (Calif.) in the second inning of their baseball game at Las Vegas High School Monday, March 26, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas infielder Layne Adaro fields the throw as Rim of the World (Calif.) baserunner Colin Morris slides safely into second base in the third inning of their baseball game at Las Vegas High School Monday, March 26, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas baserunner crosses the plate as the Rim of the World (Calif.) catcher waves off the throw in the fourth inning of their baseball game at Las Vegas High School Monday, March 26, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Trace Everett was not scheduled to play in Monday’s game. But the Las Vegas High junior catcher was forced into action in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement after the starter was ejected.

And he surely wasn’t scheduled to get the game-winning hit.

Everett’s single capped a five-run seventh inning to help the host Wildcats steal a 10-9 walk-off victory from Rim of the World (California) in the Blazer Spring Bash.

It was an exciting time for the players and the fans, but not so much for Las Vegas coach Sam Thomas. He was visibly upset after the rally, and said it was because of everything that came before.

“It should have never gotten to that,” Thomas said. “We put up (five), and now they think everything’s OK.”

Until the bottom of the seventh, it wasn’t the cleanest game the Wildcats (5-6) had played. They only made one error, but it led to a run. They had five wild pitches and twice gave up runs that won’t show up in the box score. A wild pitch on a strikeout allowed Rim of the World’s No. 9 hitter to reach in the third inning, and he scored on botched rundown. Miscommunication also allowed the Fighting Scots to steal home in the seventh.

“We gave them a lot of runs,” Thomas said. “It’s not even a win where you say we can play bad and still win and that means we’re doing good. We’re not.”

But Las Vegas was able to fight back when it mattered most. After a lead-off popout in the sixth, the next six Wildcats reached base. Kevin Verduzco collected his third hit on a two-RBI single, then scored his third run on Joel Lindahl’s third RBI to tie the game.

Jose Martinez was 2-for-3 with a double, walk, two runs and two RBIs for the Wildcats, and Lindahl had a double.

Brandon Culmo started for Las Vegas, and although he was charged with five runs (four earned), he only allowed three hits and fanned six in five innings.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.