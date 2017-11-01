ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas Review-Journal High School Challenge picks for postseason round 1

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2017 - 9:17 am
 

Justin Emerson

Last week: 4-1

Season: 38-11

Faith Lutheran 35, Durango 21

Virgin Valley 50, Pahrump Valley 24

Mojave 21, Chaparral 20

Legacy 34, Sierra Vista 30

Foothill 30, Las Vegas 14

Ashton Ferguson

Last week: 4-1

Season: 42-7

Legacy 28, Sierra Vista 27

Canyon Springs 24, Basic 20

Foothill 42, Las Vegas 21

Faith Lutheran 45, Durango 28

Moapa Valley 20, Sunrise Mountain 17

Sam Gordon

Last week: 3-2

Season: 34-14

Sierra Vista 24, legacy 21

Foothill 42, Las Vegas 7

Faith Lutheran 33, Durango 29

Sunrise Mountain 20, MoapaValley 17

Mojave 28, Chaparral 21

Ben Gotz

Last week: 4-1

Season: 38-14

Legacy 35, Sierra Vista 31

Canyon Springs 24, Basic 17

Mojave 33, Chaparral 21

Foothill 42, Las Vegas 10

Green Valley 38, Valley 14

Damon Seiters

Last week: 4-1

Season: 37-11

Faith Lutheran 28, Durango 13

Foothill 41, Las Vegas 14

Legacy 34, Sierra Vista 20

Moapa Valley 21, Sunrise Mountain 13

Mojave 27, Chaparral 21

