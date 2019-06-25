Liberty’s Corey Moore earns Gatorade boys track and field honor

Moore, who also won the award last season, was the Class 4A state champion in both the shot put and discus.

Nevada Gatorade Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Liberty senior thrower Corey Moore was named the Nevada Gatorade Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Moore, who also won the award last season, was the Class 4A state champion in both the shot put and discus. He had a season-best discus throw of 200 feet, 11 inches in April. Only three high school athletes in the country had better marks in the discus this season.

Moore, who held a weighted 3.13 GPA, has signed to compete at the University of California-Davis. He is a finalist for the national athlete of the year award to be announced later this month.