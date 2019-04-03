MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Nevada Preps Softball Rankings — April 3

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2019 - 4:07 pm
 
Class 4A
School Record Previous
1. Shadow Ridge 8-0 1
2. Centennial 14-2 2
3. Rancho 17-0 3
4. Coronado 15-6 4
5. Arbor View 12-3 5
6. Basic 12-5 6
7. Palo Verde 8-5 9
8. Liberty 7-2 7
9. Sierra Vista 5-5 8
10. Desert Oasis 10-9 10
— —
Class 3A
School Record Previous
1. Pahrump Valley 13-6 1
2. Moapa Valley 13-4 2
3. Chaparral 11-3 3
4. Boulder City 10-12 4
5. Virgin Valley 9-10 5
