|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Shadow Ridge
|8-0
|1
|2. Centennial
|14-2
|2
|3. Rancho
|17-0
|3
|4. Coronado
|15-6
|4
|5. Arbor View
|12-3
|5
|6. Basic
|12-5
|6
|7. Palo Verde
|8-5
|9
|8. Liberty
|7-2
|7
|9. Sierra Vista
|5-5
|8
|10. Desert Oasis
|10-9
|10
|— —
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Pahrump Valley
|13-6
|1
|2. Moapa Valley
|13-4
|2
|3. Chaparral
|11-3
|3
|4. Boulder City
|10-12
|4
|5. Virgin Valley
|9-10
|5
Nevada Preps Softball Rankings — April 3
Here are the latest Class 4A and Class 3A softball rankings.
April 3, 2019 - 4:07 pm