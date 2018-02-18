Noah Taitz shoots Bishop Gorman to Sunset basketball title

Noah Taitz hit four 3-pointers and scored 27 points as Bishop Gorman beat Clark 57-46 at Legacy to claim the Class 4A Sunset Region title.

Bishop Gorman boys basketball team celebrates after beating Clark in the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Bishop Gorman won 57-46. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Bishop Gorman's Noah Taitz (20) shoots against Clark's Ian Alexander (32) during the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Bishop Gorman won 57-46. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Bishop Gorman's Jamal Bey (35) dunks the ball against Clark during the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Bishop Gorman won 57-46. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins (10) shoots against Clark's James Bridges (15) during the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Bishop Gorman won 57-46. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Fans cheer during the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Bishop Gorman won 57-46. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Bishop Gorman head coach Grant Rice directs his team against Clark during the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Bishop Gorman won 57-46. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Bishop Gorman's Jamal Bey (35) defends against Clark's Jalen Hill (21) during the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Bishop Gorman won 57-46. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Bishop Gorman's Noah Taitz (20) shoots against Clark's Frankie Collins (1) during the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Bishop Gorman won 57-46. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Clark cheerleaders cheer during the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Bishop Gorman's Noah Taitz (20) shoots against Clark's Ian Alexander (32) during the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Bishop Gorman won 57-46. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Bishop Gorman head coach Grant Rice directs his team against Clark during the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Bishop Gorman won 57-46. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Clark's Frankie Collins (1) defends against Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins (10) during the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Bishop Gorman won 57-46. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Bishop Gorman's Jamal Bey (35) celebrates after helping beat Clark during the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Bishop Gorman won 57-46. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Fans react during the Sunset Region boys basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Bishop Gorman won 57-46. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

The last time Bishop Gorman played Clark, Noah Taitz had just seven points.

He wasted little time topping that total on Saturday.

Taitz hit four 3-pointers and scored 27 points as the Gaels beat the Chargers 57-46 at Legacy to claim the Class 4A Sunset Region title.

“I was trying to stay aggressive out there and make plays for my teammates and just do whatever it takes to win,” Taitz said.

It was the 10th consecutive region title for Gorman, which advances to next week’s state tournament in Reno.

Taitz helped get the Gaels (27-4) going early, sinking a pair of 3-pointers and scoring eight points in the opening quarter.

He hit another 3-pointer in the second quarter, and Gorman was 7-for-11 on 3s in the first half to take a 30-22 lead.

“When we’re hitting shots, we’re tough to guard,” Taitz said.

Clark went to a 2-3 zone in the second quarter, and the Gaels responded by hitting four 3-pointers. Gorman coach Grant Rice said he thought Taitz was ready for a big game after the team’s afternoon shootaround.

“He came out ready to go today,” Rice said. “I could tell Noah was going to shoot the ball well tonight. So we were kind of excited when we saw that zone defense.”

Jamal Bey added 13 points, and was 3-for-4 on 3-pointers. The Washington signee attempted six shots but added eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

“Jamal played well, and I was proud of Jamal because he didn’t get many looks in the second half, but he didn’t force it, either,” Rice said. “Sometimes your best player forces it at times, and he didn’t do that. He played team ball and had a great effort.”

Greg Foster had 13 points and Antwon Jackson had 11 points and seven rebounds to lead Clark, which finishes 22-7. Four of the losses were to Gorman.

Sunrise Region

Canyon Springs coach Freddie Banks told his players before the Class 4A Sunrise Region championship against Coronado that he planned on attending the state playoffs in Reno — with or without them.

Of course, he wanted their company.

So they made sure they earned the right to join him.

The Pioneers squandered a 16-point lead but held off the Cougars and their comeback to clinch a 101-89 home victory on Saturday night, the region championship and a berth in Reno to play for the Class 4A state title.

“It was time to go (to Reno) again,” Banks said. “I told them I was going. They said ‘We’re going, too coach.’ We’re going now to the (champion)ship.”

For the first time since 2015.

Canyon Springs (24-2) set the tempo in the first half by pushing the ball after both makes and misses to build a 43-38 halftime lead.

The Pioneers face-guarded Coronado freshman phenom Jaden Hardy, slowed the Cougars when he couldn’t score and led by double figures for most of the third quarter.

“Keep your hands up, and when he shoots, contest the shot,” Banks said. “We just tried to contain him. Once we contain him, everyone else we can guard.”

But three Canyon Springs’ technical fouls empowered Coronado (17-12), which tied the game at 85 on Hardy’s fifth and final 3-pointer with 2:18 remaining.

Alexander Spaight responded with a layup, though, and Kayvon Alexander grabbed a pair of key offensive rebounds to extend the Pioneers’ ensuing possession and initiate the free-throw drill.

“Everybody doubted us,” Legardy said. “We’re going to state … I just don’t know what to say. I’m speechless right now.”

Hardy made 9 of 22 shots and finished with a game-high 32 points.