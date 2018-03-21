Palo Verde holds on for key league win over Shadow Ridge

The Panthers smacked 12 hits, including home runs from Lauryn Barker and Makall Whetten, and held off a late rally for an 8-6 road victory against the top-ranked Mustangs.

Palo Verde's Lauryn Barker, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a run during the third inning while playing against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Palo Verde outfielder Jessica Hopkins throws toward the infield while playing against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Shadow Ridge third baseman Caitlyn Covington (3) celebrates with outfielder Raelyn Kendall (2) after Covington scored in the fourth inning against Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Shadow Ridge's Shea Clements bats against Shadow Ridge during the fourth inning at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Palo Verde pitcher Taylor Askland pitches in the first inning against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Shadow Ridge pitcher Mia Voges pitches in the second inning while playing against Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Shadow Ridge third baseman Caitlyn Covington rounds second base during the second inning while playing against Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Shadow Ridge third baseman Caitlyn Covington runs home after a double and an error while playing against Palo Verde during the second inning at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Shadow Ridge third baseman Caitlyn Covington slides into home base after a double and an error while playing against Palo Verde during the second inning at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Shadow Ridge players celebrate after Caitlyn Covington (3) scored a run while playing against Palo Verde during the second inning at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Shadow Ridge's Angelina Esqueda rounds third base while playing against Palo Verde during the second inning at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Palo Verde infielder Ridlee Tavisora tries to pick up the ball while Shadow Ridge's Merisa Osborn runs past, arriving at first base safe, during the second inning at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Palo Verde catcher Grace Chavez celebrates after Lauryn Barker scored a run during the third inning while playing against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Palo Verde's Ridlee Tavisora catches a pop fly with right fielder Alyssa Lybbert next to her while playing against Shadow Ridge during the third inning at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Palo Verde knew how important Tuesday’s game at Shadow Ridge was. The No. 2 Panthers kicked off a three-game set against their Northwest League rival, knowing full well the winner of the series will have a big advantage toward winning the league title.

The defending state champions rose to the occasion.

“With that home run, after striking out the first time, I wanted to go out and do something for my team,” Barker said. “It was a pretty big moment for me and my team.”

“They’re a good team, and if we don’t bring our best stuff we’re not going to be successful,”

The offense set Palo Verde up, but a key defensive play ensured the win. Up 8-5 going to the bottom of the seventh, Shadow Ridge’s first three hitters reached to score one and put runners on first and second, and Caitlyn Covington came to the plate as the potential go-ahead run.

The Mustangs’ junior was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs to that point, and drove the first pitch she saw to right field. Palo Verde freshman Alyssa Lybbert caught it, then fired to third to nail the runner and complete the double play.

“I wasn’t really thinking that much, I think that’s why it was a better throw,” Lybbert said. “It got me really hyped up.”

It sucked the momentum from Shadow Ridge’s dugout, and a harmless groundout from the next hitter ended the game.

“We definitely needed it,” Palo Verde coach Kelly Glass said. “That’s what we expect from her. We know she’s capable of doing it, and she just executed.”

The Panthers took the lead for good on a two-out, two-RBI single from Sianna Lewis in the fifth, but it was back-and-forth up to that point. Whetten doubled and later scored to lead off the game, then the Mustangs answered with two in the second.Whetten tied it up on a homer to begin the third, then Barker blasted a two-run shot to center to give Palo Verde a 4-2 lead.

Shadow Ridge tied it in the fourth, but could never get the lead back. Angelina Esqueda was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs for the Mustangs, and Merisa Osborn knocked in a pair.

Glass said winning the first game of the series was key, but she was happy with how her team did it. Taylor Askland threw the whole game for the Panthers, but Shadow Ridge used five pitchers to get through it. Glass said that sets the Panthers up nicely for the next two games, Wednesday at Palo Verde and back at Shadow Ridge on Thursday.

“Now we know what to expect from every single pitcher,” Glass said. “And everybody had the opportunity, for the most part, to see every single pitcher.”

Grace Chavez doubled for the Panthers, and Samantha Wade had two RBIs.

