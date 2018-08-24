Palo Verde rolls to first victory

Palo Verde’s patented double wing offense generated 365 rushing yards and a 29-6 road victory in the first televised Thursday Night Lights game of the prep football season.

Palo Verde running back Michael Torres sensed some fatigue from his team’s opponent, Mojave, in the second half of their football game on Thursday night.

As the Rattlers got slower, the Panthers got stronger.

Palo Verde’s patented double-wing offense generated 365 rushing yards and a 29-6 road victory in the first televised Thursday Night Lights game of the prep football season.

Torres led the way with 15 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown. Jaylin Henderson, Jacob Gosz-Siqueiros and Karsonne Winters added rushing scores for the Panthers.

“We’re still trying to figure out who can do what,” Palo Verde coach Joe Aznarez said. “It was kind of (run) by fire tonight. We had a lot of mistakes so a lot of guys got opportunities.”

Those mistakes included a pair of fumbles near the goal line in the first half, but the Panthers (1-0) found a groove and nabbed a 9-6 halftime lead. They scored 20 unanswered points in the second half and wore down the Rattlers (0-2) with their brigade of rushers.

“They started to get slower. You see them on their knees,” Torres said. “We just had to take advantage of that, and punch it in.”

