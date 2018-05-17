Previewing the Nevada state baseball, softball tournaments

Elaine Wilson and Justin Emerson take a look ahead to the Class 4A state baseball and softball tournament in Reno this week.

Palo Verde E.J. Arnold (34) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Centennial in the third inning of their Sunset Region baseball game at Centennial High School Thursday, May 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Basic and Palo Verde are sending their baseball teams to state, and Basic and Shadow Rdige are sending their softball teams.

Basic baseball (30-5) starts at 1 p.m. against Reno (32-5), and Palo Verde (28-9) plays Bishop Manogue (25-10-1) 4 p.m.

Basic softball (26-11) begins at at 2 p.m. against Douglas (22-11-1), and Shadow Ridge goes against Spanish Springs (30-3) at 4 p.m.

All games Thursday are at Bishop Manogue High School.

