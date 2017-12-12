Public can voice opinions on NIAA realignment Friday

When the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s realignment committee meets Friday, the session will include an extra agenda item for public comment.

Bart Thompson, executive director for the NIAA, during a Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association realignment committee meeting at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal

That’s because when the committee met Dec. 7, the meeting was adjourned without taking public comment at its conclusion. Because of that, two “corrective action” items were added to Friday’s agenda.

“The Committee failed to take Public Comment at the Conclusion of the December 7, 2017 meeting,” the agenda item states. “To correct that error the Committee will take Public Comment at this time on Agenda items addressed at the December 7, 2017, Committee Meeting.”

Friday’s meeting is at 11 a.m. and will be held via telephone from two locations: the NIAA office in Reno and Room 306 at Chaparral High School.

The committee made recommendations Dec. 7 about which schools would be placed into a new 5A classification for football and other sports. School also were placed into 4A and 3A classifications for the realignment cycle, which begins with the 2018-19 school year.

The committee is scheduled Friday to come up with recommendations regarding postseason tournament formats. It also could vote again on the alignment of schools if it is swayed by the additional public comments.