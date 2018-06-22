Rancho’s Gizelle Reid named Gatorade track athlete of the year

Rancho’s Gizelle Reid earned the Gatorade Nevada Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year the company announced on Thursday.

Rancho’s Gizelle Reid wins the 4A 400 at the NIAA Track & Field Championships at Carson High in Carson City, Nev., on Friday, May 18, 2018. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rancho’s Gizelle Reid earned the Gatorade Nevada Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year the company announced on Thursday.

Reid won the 400-meter dash at the Class 4A state meet with a state-record time of 54.75seconds.

She also was second in the 200 and ran on a pair of record-setting relays for the Rams, helping the team to a second-place finish.

Rancho’s 400 relay team set an all-time state record with a time of 45.81. The 1,600 relay team won the state title with a stadium record of 3:48.85.

Reid best time in the 400 was 53.6, which was the No. 15 time in the nation. Her top time in the 200 was 23.81, which was No. 36 in the nation according to athletic.net.

She was a first-team all-state selection and has signed to run at UNLV.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.