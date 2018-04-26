Shadow Ridge rallies for 5-4 softball win at Centennial

It’s what kids dream about in their backyard. Last inning, two outs, down by a run, coming to the plate as the go-ahead run.
Alyssa Stanley fulfilled the backyard fantasy.
Shadow Ridge’s junior first baseman blasted the 1-and-1 offering over the right-field fence to give the Mustangs’ softball team the lead. Then in the bottom of the seventh, Mia Voges finished it off with a swinging strikeout to strand the tying run at second and give Shadow Ridge a 5-4 win over host Centennial on Wednesday.
“As sucky as it is to do it in the very last inning, it’s just a great feeling that we believe in ourselves enough to get those last two runs to be able to win the game,” Voges said. “It was awesome.”
Stanley was one of three Mustangs (19-8, 11-3 Northwest League) who got a hit, and she had two of them, also doubling home two runs in the fifth for a four-RBI day. Alisha Schultz had two hits, including a double, and Caitlyn Covington was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs. The rest of Shadow Ridge’s lineup went 0-for-18 with a walk.
Centennial (20-13, 11-6) led 4-1 after the fourth, but Schultz and Covington reached, and Stanley drove them in to trim the lead to 4-3. In the seventh, Centennial starter Deanna Barrera retired the first two batters. Schultz singled, and Stanley did the rest.
“It was special because we didn’t hit well as a team,” Stanley said. “We finally strung our bats together and did what we needed to do.”
Voges entered in the fourth and pitched four strong innings to pick up the win. She allowed a one-out single in the seventh, and after a stolen base moved the tying run into scoring position, she got her fifth strikeout.
“It wasn’t just one person, it was all of us together,” Voges said. “We all kept each other up until the final pitch.”
Box score:
Wednesday’s highlights
Baseball
— Branson Tressler was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI as Shadow Ridge edged host Centennial 4-3.
— Austin Pfeifer homered for the ninth consecutive game in Arbor View’s 84 road win against Legacy.
— Del Sol winning pitcher Jose Galicia hit a two-run double and threw six innings with five strikeouts, helping the Dragons stave off visiting Virgin Valley 8-7.
Softball
— Makall Whetten was 3-for-3 with a home run, double and six RBIs in Palo Verde’s three-inning, 15-0 win over Faith Lutheran.
— Skyler Lauver and Jessica Pearson each doubled twice and drove in three runs as Pahrump Valley beat visiting Desert Pines 18-3 in three innings.
— Starting pitcher Hannah Tennant had two doubles and five RBIs for Cheyenne in its three-inning, 17-0 home win over Sunrise Mountain.
For complete coverage, see nevadapreps.com