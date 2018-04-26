Nevada Preps

Shadow Ridge rallies for 5-4 softball win at Centennial

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2018 - 8:57 pm
 
Updated April 25, 2018 - 9:08 pm

It’s what kids dream about in their backyard. Last inning, two outs, down by a run, coming to the plate as the go-ahead run.

Alyssa Stanley fulfilled the backyard fantasy.

Shadow Ridge’s junior first baseman blasted the 1-and-1 offering over the right-field fence to give the Mustangs’ softball team the lead. Then in the bottom of the seventh, Mia Voges finished it off with a swinging strikeout to strand the tying run at second and give Shadow Ridge a 5-4 win over host Centennial on Wednesday.

“As sucky as it is to do it in the very last inning, it’s just a great feeling that we believe in ourselves enough to get those last two runs to be able to win the game,” Voges said. “It was awesome.”

Stanley was one of three Mustangs (19-8, 11-3 Northwest League) who got a hit, and she had two of them, also doubling home two runs in the fifth for a four-RBI day. Alisha Schultz had two hits, including a double, and Caitlyn Covington was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs. The rest of Shadow Ridge’s lineup went 0-for-18 with a walk.

Centennial (20-13, 11-6) led 4-1 after the fourth, but Schultz and Covington reached, and Stanley drove them in to trim the lead to 4-3. In the seventh, Centennial starter Deanna Barrera retired the first two batters. Schultz singled, and Stanley did the rest.

“It was special because we didn’t hit well as a team,” Stanley said. “We finally strung our bats together and did what we needed to do.”

Voges entered in the fourth and pitched four strong innings to pick up the win. She allowed a one-out single in the seventh, and after a stolen base moved the tying run into scoring position, she got her fifth strikeout.

“It wasn’t just one person, it was all of us together,” Voges said. “We all kept each other up until the final pitch.”

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Nevada Preps
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Nevada Preps Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like