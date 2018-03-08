Southern Nevada baseball players to watch

Preseason baseball rankings

Class 4A

1. Basic

2. Bishop Gorman

3. Centennial

4. Rancho

5. Desert Oasis

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley

2. Boulder City

3. Moapa Valley

4. Chaparral

5. Virgin Valley

Players to watch

P — Garrett Holden, Centennial

The senior right-hander was an All-State second-team selection in 2017 after going 6-2 with a 2.18 ERA in helping the Bulldogs to the Northwest League title. He struck out 37 in 51 1/3 innings.

C — Austin Wells, Bishop Gorman

The senior led the Gaels with a .500 batting average, eight home runs and 47 RBIs last season. He also had 14 doubles, five triples and 10 stolen bases. Wells was the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year and a first-team All-State pick. He has committed to Arizona.

IF — Jaret Godman, Palo Verde

The senior hit .467 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs last season. He also had 13 doubles and went 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA. Godman made the All-State second team and has committed to Loyola Marymount.

IF — Garrett Giles, Basic

The senior third baseman hit .448 with 10 doubles, a homer and 30 RBIs to help the Wolves to a second straight state title last season. Giles was a second-team All-State selection and is committed to UNLV.

IF — John Gaughan, Bishop Gorman

The junior third baseman hit .393 with five home runs and 36 RBIs last season. He added 13 doubles and made the All-State second team.

IF — Dax Fellows, Silverado

The senior shortstop hit .430 with four homers, 26 RBIs and 30 runs last season. He also had six doubles and five triples in earning first-team All-State honors. He is committed to College of Southern Nevada.

OF — Jack Sellinger, Spring Valley

The senior hit .365 last season with four homers, eight doubles and two triples. He scored 37 runs, had 37 RBIs and could see a bigger role on the mound for the Grizzlies this season. He had a 2.90 ERA with 9 2/3 innings and was an All-State honorable mention. He has committed to Texas Tech.

OF — Jake McLean, Coronado

The senior center fielder hit .416 with four home runs, 28 RBIs and 30 runs in 2017. He also had seven doubles and three triples. McLean was a second-team All-State selection and has committed to UNLV.

OF — Austin Kryszczuk, Centennial

The senior right fielder batted .426 with a team-high seven home runs last season. He also had 37 runs, six doubles, two triples and drew 30 walks. He made the All-State second team.

