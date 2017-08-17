Southern Nevada Blue Sox get heroes’ welcome

Fans greeted the Southern Nevada Blue Sox on Wednesday at McCarran International Airport, one day after the team won the American Legion World Series championship in Shelby, North Carolina.

Southern Nevada Blue Sox baseball players from left, Jack Wold, coach Tyler Baker, and John-Howard Bobo, arrive with their team at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The Blue Sox won the American Legion World Series championship.

The Southern Nevada Blue Sox baseball team are greeted to a ceremony in their arrival to McCarran International Airport after their American Legion World Series championship victory, in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.

The Southern Nevada Blue Sox baseball team are greeted to a ceremony in their arrival to McCarran International Airport after their American Legion World Series championship victory, in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, left, presents the key to the Las Vegas Strip to the Southern Nevada Blue Sox baseball team after their win in the American Legion World Series championship, at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, left, during a welcome ceremony for the Southern Nevada Blue Sox baseball team after their win in the American Legion World Series championship, at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jaime Riley, left, a mother of a player in the Southern Nevada Blue Sox baseball team, hugs team player Erik Cruz, 19, during the team's arrival to McCarran International Airport after their American Legion World Series championship victory, in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.

Basic High School students Kianna Jordan, left, 15, hugs Kai Symonds, 17, during his baseball team Southern Nevada Blue Sox arrival to McCarran International Airport after their victory in the American Legion World Series championship, in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.

Southern Nevada Blue Sox baseball player David Hudleson, 19, arrives to McCarran International Airport with his team after their victory in the American Legion World Series championship, in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.

Southern Nevada Blue Sox baseball player Jesse Fonteboa, 17, arrives to McCarran International Airport with his team after their victory in the American Legion World Series championship, in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.

Family and friends wait for the Southern Nevada Blue Sox baseball team at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The Blue Sox won the American Legion World Series championship.

Family and friends wait for the Southern Nevada Blue Sox baseball team at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The Blue Sox won the American Legion World Series championship. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Southern Nevada Blue Sox were already in the air by the time Clark County officials tried to contact the team.

They wanted to let the team know that when it touched down at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, throngs of parents, fans and media would be there to greet the American Legion World Series baseball champions. Then a county commissioner would give each member of the team a key to the Las Vegas Strip and declare Wednesday “Southern Nevada Blue Sox Day.”

So when they landed, the were surprised to see that’s just what happened.

“It shows how much support we have in this city and how much people care for us and makes it feel that much better that we won,” third baseman Jesse Fonteboa said. “To be No. 1 in the country is a really big deal.”

The Blue Sox, comprised of players from Basic High School in Henderson, won a tournament that began with about 4,600 teams from across the nation. They rolled through state and regional tournaments and did not hit a speed bump until the first day of the World Series round. They lost 9-1 to Creighton Prep (Nebraska), then got revenge by beating Creighton 2-1 Tuesday in the championship game in Shelby, North Carolina.

One day after they were crowned champions, Blue Sox players were still in shock.

“I’m still having flashbacks to the dog pile in my head,” said outfielder JJ Smith while clutching first base from the title game. “It feels amazing knowing that we are in the best competition in national history and we won the whole thing.”

After fighting through the mob of people greeting them coming down the escalator out of the gate, Blue Sox coaches and players worked their way to a podium where Jim Gibson, county commissioner and former Henderson mayor, gave coach Scott Baker a proclamation making “Southern Nevada Blue Sox Day” official and presented the team with its keys.

Gibson is a Basic alumnus and former baseball player.

“It was so exciting to see the result that we couldn’t let this go,” Gibson said of organizing the event. “Baseball has arrived in Southern Nevada, and this is the best of the best.”

