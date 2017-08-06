ad-fullscreen
Southern Nevada rolls to American Legion World Series

By Justin Emerson Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2017 - 2:06 pm
 
Updated August 6, 2017 - 2:16 pm

Last week the Southern Nevada Blue Sox proved they were the best in Nevada by winning the American Legion state baseball title.

Sunday they proved they were the best in the west.

The Blue Sox rolled to a 11-2 victory against St. George (Utah) in Denver, and won the American Legion west regional tournament. The Blue Sox became one of the eight teams in the country to qualify for the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

The Blue Sox will play their first game Thursday at 10 a.m. against the Central Plains champion on ESPN 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.

