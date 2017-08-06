Southern Nevada rolls to American Legion World Series

The Southern Nevada Blue Sox rolled to a 11-2 victory against St. George (Utah) in Denver on Sunday to qualify for the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

The Southern Nevada Blue Sox celebrate after winning the American Legion Baseball Nevada State Tournament championship game on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at at Earl E. Wilson stadium at UNLV. On Sunday, the team became one of the eight teams in the country to qualify for the American Legion World Series. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Last week the Southern Nevada Blue Sox proved they were the best in Nevada by winning the American Legion state baseball title.

Sunday they proved they were the best in the west.

The Blue Sox rolled to a 11-2 victory against St. George (Utah) in Denver, and won the American Legion west regional tournament. The Blue Sox became one of the eight teams in the country to qualify for the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

The Blue Sox will play their first game Thursday at 10 a.m. against the Central Plains champion on ESPN 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

