Southern Nevada softball players to watch

Preseason softball rankings

Class 4A

1. Shadow Ridge

2. Palo Verde

3. Coronado

4. Centennial

5. Durango

Class 3A

1. Boulder City

2. Pahrump Valley

3. Chaparral

4. Moapa Valley

5. Mojave

Players to watch

P — Tatum Spangler, Coronado

The senior was the Pitcher of the Year in the Class 4A Sunrise League last season and helped the Cougars win the region title. Spangler went 14-3 with a 1.29 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 119⅓ innings and made the All-State first team.

C — Alexis Geraldo, Durango

The senior led the Trailblazers last season with a .627 average, 16 walks and tied for the lead with five home runs. She was named to the All-Southwest League first team.

IF — Makena Martin, Palo Verde

The senior was named an All-State honorable mention last season after batting .479 with seven home runs, 53 RBIs and a team-high 19 doubles. She struck out only three times in 121 at-bats.

IF — Gianna Carosone, Rancho

The senior was a second-team All-State pick for the Rams last season. She hit .356 with four home runs, 24 RBIs and a team-high 11 stolen bases.

IF — Caitlyn Covington, Shadow Ridge

The junior was a first-team All-State selection after batting .567 with 12 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs last season. Covington has committed to Southern Utah.

IF — Alisha Schultz, Shadow Ridge

The senior posted a .579 batting average with eight doubles, four triples, three home runs, 35 RBIs and a team-high 50 runs in 2017. Schultz, a second-team All-State selection, is committed to Colorado Mesa.

OF — Clara Heislen, Faith Lutheran

The junior led the Crusaders in every major offensive category and was a first-team All-State performer in 2017. She hit .533 with two home runs, 31 RBIs and 11 doubles.

OF — Makall Whetten, Palo Verde

The senior was a first-team All-State pick last season after batting .414 and leading the Panthers with 14 home runs from the leadoff spot. Whetten has committed to Southern Utah.

OF — Shea Clements, Shadow Ridge

The junior, who has committed to Dixie State, hit .468 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs last season. She also had seven triples, five doubles and 43 runs for the Mustangs. She was named to the All-State second team.

