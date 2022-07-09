New Vegas lacrosse team adds 15 players in expansion draft

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs of the National Lacrosse League picked up 15 players in this past week’s expansion draft, ahead of their inaugural season.

Las Vegas Desert Dogs coach and general manager Shawn Williams during his time as coach of the Colorado Mammoth in 2019. Photo courtesy of Jack Dempsey/National Lacrosse League,

The pieces are starting to come together for Las Vegas’ newest professional sports team.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs of the National Lacrosse League selected 15 players in the NLL expansion draft in preparation for their inaugural season set to start later this year.

“We got a lot of great balance,” Desert Dogs coach and general manager Shawn Williams said. “We really got a solid base moving forward.”

One player Las Vegas acquired in the expansion draft was Charlie Bertrand from the Rochester Knighthawks. He was acquired as part of a trade in which the Desert Dogs sent the first overall pick in the 2022 college draft to Rochester in exchange for the second overall pick and three more draft picks, including a first rounder next year.

“Now we’re sitting with two first-rounders for next year…We feel really confident in building our future with that trade,” Williams said.

As the Desert Dogs fill out its roster, Williams said he likes the athleticism of the players they selected in the expansion draft. It said it is well-suited for the fast-paced style of play in the NLL.

Free agency begins August 1. Williams said they will look to build out their depth and find veteran leadership for what will be a young team.

Williams said the team looks to bring in 40 players to training camp to help build the Desert Dogs roster of 21 active and four practice players.

In addition to having the second overall pick, the Desert Dogs have nine total picks in the draft, which will occur at a date to be determined in late August. Williams knows the importance of this draft to set up the Desert Dogs for the future.

“Once that second pick comes in, it will determine how we shape the rest of our draft,” Williams said. “We’re excited to get going and putting this puzzle together.”

