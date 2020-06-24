96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Sports

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

June 24, 2020 - 10:10 am
 

NEW YORK — The New York City Marathon, the world’s largest marathon, was canceled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers and city officials deciding that holding the race on Nov. 1 would be too risky.

New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the prestigious marathon, set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, after coordinating with the mayor’s office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

Last year’s marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers. Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya, the women’s world record holder in the half marathon, won last year’s race, her first-ever marathon, upsetting four-time champion Mary Keitany. Geoffrey Kamworor, also from Kenya, won the men’s event for the second time in three years.

“Cannot wait to compete in my next NYRR event, when it is safe to do so,” U.S. marathoner Emily Sisson tweeted Wednesday, adding a heart emoji.

Entrants for the 2020 race will be offered a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed entry to either the 2021, 2022 or 2023 marathon.

The 2021 New York City Marathon is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Runners registered for the 2020 marathon and others will be invited to participate in a virtual 26.2-mile race from Oct. 17-Nov. 1. Further details will be released in July.

The last time the New York City Marathon was canceled was in 2012, after Superstorm Sandy caused extensive damage in the city.

This year’s Berlin Marathon also was canceled Wednesday because of the pandemic. That race, one of the fastest marathons in the world, had been scheduled for Sept. 27.

Last month, the Boston Marathon was canceled for the first time in its 124-year history, and organizers announced a virtual event would be held instead, with participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles (42.2 km) on their own receiving a finisher’s medal.

The Boston Marathon, which draws a field of 30,000, had originally been scheduled for April 20 before being postponed for five months because of the pandemic.

MOST READ
1
Plan surfaces for reopening Clark County schools
Plan surfaces for reopening Clark County schools
2
Clark County, Nevada both see record one-day jumps in COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada both see record one-day jumps in COVID-19 cases
3
Nevada’s 32 venomous creatures: Stay safe with these tips
Nevada’s 32 venomous creatures: Stay safe with these tips
4
North Las Vegas Amazon building sold for $110M, biggest deal amid pandemic
North Las Vegas Amazon building sold for $110M, biggest deal amid pandemic
5
‘Pawn Stars’ showcases a Chumlee-Joey Fatone summit
‘Pawn Stars’ showcases a Chumlee-Joey Fatone summit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Brooks Koepka watches his shot off the second tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage go ...
Koepka, McDowell withdraw from Travelers Championship
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell withdrew from Travelers Championship in Connecticut Wednesday after both their caddies tested positive for the coronavirus.

Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

The main gate of Coors Field, home of the Major League Baseball team the Colorado Rockies, is l ...
MLB sets 60-game schedule, opens July 23 or 24
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

A team is scheduled to make only one trip to each city it visits in MLB’s shortest season since 1878.

Bubba Watson watches his shot from the 11th tee, during the second round of the RBC Heritage go ...
Best bets for PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship

Bubba Watson will be a popular pick to win the Travelers Championship. He’s one of golf’s biggest hitters, and TPC River Highlands is the second-shortest course on the PGA Tour.