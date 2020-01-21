2020 NFL Draft plans for Las Vegas expected to be revealed Tuesday

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hinted that details would be revealed at the commission meeting while speaking at an event last week in Las Vegas.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce's Preview event at Wynn Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans gather in front of the stage during the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The NFL, Raiders and Las Vegas tourism officials are scheduled Tuesday to lay out for county officials the road closures and other plans tied to April’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

A presentation listed as “possible road closures for NFL Draft” on the agenda of Tuesday’s Clark County Commission meeting is expected to unveil the NFL and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s plans for the draft.

The Review-Journal will livestream the presentation. The county commission meeting begins at 9 a.m.

2020 NFL DRAFT The 2020 NFL Draft is coming to Las Vegas. Read more.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hinted that details would be revealed at the commission meeting while speaking Friday at an event in Las Vegas.

Sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the focal points of draft activity, taking place April 23-25, are expected to be the Bellagio and Caesars Forum convention center, with a three-day closure of Las Vegas Boulevard expected among the road closures.

Rolling closures ahead of and after the draft are expected to impact the Strip for up to 20 days total.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.