82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft — Final mock drafts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2021 - 5:45 pm
 

In the final episode of Vegas Nation’s NFL Draft video series, Adam Hill and Heidi Fang breakdown their mock drafts and evaluate players at various skill positions and determine which of those could be a fit for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Make sure to check out Vegas Nation’s NFL Draft preview shows airing at 5:30p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 27 and at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Apr. 28 on Cox YurView Channel 14. The shows will also be available on YouTube and on Vegas Nation’s Facebook and Twitter. Starting next week, we’ll also post bonus edition draft podcasts!

Keep up with all of our draft coverage on VegasNation.com and follow on Twitter @VegasNation.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Take an exclusive look inside the Raiders’ Henderson headquarters
Take an exclusive look inside the Raiders’ Henderson headquarters
2
Mike Mayock excited about potential of 2 second-year players
Mike Mayock excited about potential of 2 second-year players
3
Sharp bettors pound draft position props on 100 players at Circa
Sharp bettors pound draft position props on 100 players at Circa
4
George Floyd family responds to Raiders tweet
George Floyd family responds to Raiders tweet
5
LeBron James weighs in on Mark Davis’ tweet about verdict
LeBron James weighs in on Mark Davis’ tweet about verdict
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST