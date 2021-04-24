2021 NFL Draft — Final mock drafts

In the final episode of Vegas Nation’s NFL Draft video series, Adam Hill and Heidi Fang breakdown their mock drafts and evaluate players at various skill positions and determine which of those could be a fit for the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the final episode of Vegas Nation's NFL Draft video series, Adam Hill and Heidi Fang breakdown their mock drafts and evaluate players at various skill positions and determine which of those could be a fit for the Las Vegas Raiders. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the final episode of Vegas Nation’s NFL Draft video series, Adam Hill and Heidi Fang breakdown their mock drafts and evaluate players at various skill positions and determine which of those could be a fit for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Make sure to check out Vegas Nation’s NFL Draft preview shows airing at 5:30p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 27 and at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Apr. 28 on Cox YurView Channel 14. The shows will also be available on YouTube and on Vegas Nation’s Facebook and Twitter. Starting next week, we’ll also post bonus edition draft podcasts!

Keep up with all of our draft coverage on VegasNation.com and follow on Twitter @VegasNation.