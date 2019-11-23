6 places to enjoy draft beer, catch NFL Draft in Las Vegas

When the draft takes over the Las Vegas Strip in April, fans won’t have to travel far to find a cold brew and a bank of TVs.

The 85th NFL Draft will take over Las Vegas April 23-25, and the tourist corridor will be packed with hardcore football fans celebrating each pick. There will be plenty of places to watch the excitement and to party before, during and after each decision. But for those who think no draft party is complete without draft beer, we’ve assembled a list of spots on Las Vegas Boulevard where you can find a nice selection of tasty beer on tap.

Beer Park

This second-floor rooftop spot in the shadow of Paris Las Vegas’ Eiffel Tower is a partnership with Budweiser that has over 100 beers on the menu, 36 of them on tap. Plenty of screens will be showing draft action, or any other sporting event you may have money riding on. If you can take your eyes off the more than 75 high-def TVs inside or outside, Beer Park also boasts a great view of the Fountains of Bellagio and a selection of games such as Jenga, Connect Four, pool and pingpong.

Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-444-4500, beerpark.com

Beerhaus

Located at The Park, adjacent to Toshiba Plaza and on the stroll to T-Mobile Arena, Beerhaus has become one of the hottest spots in town for Las Vegas style pre-gaming among hockey fans. So they understand serious sports fans. Beerhaus has than 20 beers on tap and plenty of big-screen TVs for keeping track of the draft (as long as there are no Golden Knights game at the time). Add in the beer hall vibe and the outdoor space perfect for people-watching, and it’s easy to spend a day sipping suds here.

The Park, 3784 Las Vegas Blvd. South, theparkvegas.com

Moneyline Sports Bar & Book

Between its rebooted restaurant program, the musical residencies at its theater, hip clubs and lounges and the proximity to T-Mobile Arena, Park MGM has become one of the hottest party spots on the Strip. For sports fans, it offers Moneyline, where you can place bets right at the bar. Whether you’re placing a wager or watching the draft (or a game) on the 65 high-def TVs, you will not be limited in beer choices. The bar has more than 40 handles pouring a nice variety of drafts. Park MGM, 702-730-7777, parkmgm.com

Trustworthy Brewing Company

For those who want to taste the local culture, but don’t want to venture off Strip, Trustworthy is about to become the only brewery creating its own beers in-house. (As of this week, they were awaiting the final approval to begin the brewing operation.) Trustworthy’s six core beers will all be brewed in the tanks located just yards from the bar, on Palazzo’s second floor. About half of the rotating selection of seasonal beers will also be brewed here, with the rest coming from Trustworthy’s California location. The new operation is still working on entertainment, but they promise they’ll have the NFL package in time for the draft.

Palazzo, 702-607-2337, trustworthybrewingco.com

Public House

The Luxor’s beer hall is a favorite spot on game day every NFL season, thanks to its wall of flat-panel TVs that can show either multiple games or a massive image of the one event everyone wants to see. (Smaller screens are scattered throughout.) More than 20 beers are available on tap, alongside a nice collection of bottled craft beer and sports-inspired cocktails. And the competitive types can dare a friend, or themselves, to take on the Public Challenge Burger: four massive double cheeseburgers, a basket of loaded fries and a milkshake that are free if you can finish them in 30 minutes.

Luxor, 702-262-4444, luxor.com

Blvd. & Main Taphouse

The parent company of the Strat also owns the locally based PT’s Brewing Company, so you know they’re serious about beer. Blvd. & Main Taphouse is a 6,000-square-foot pub, with convenient access to the William Hill Sports Book. The bar boasts two dozen drafts, including the Strat’s signature style: Skyjump Golden Ale. The latter just may provide the courage to take the leap from the resort’s signature thrill ride.

The Strat, 702-380-7777, stratospherehotel.com

