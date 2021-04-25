Biggest prospects: Bigger not better for ‘Bama’s Deonte Brown

The Alabama guard, nicknamed ‘Cornbread,’ has been cutting weight as he prepares for an opportunity to be selected in the NFL draft.

Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown (65) prepares to block against Norte Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

“Cornbread” may be watching his carb intake now that he’s getting ready for an NFL career.

Deonte Brown was bestowed with that nickname by former teammate and current Jacksonville Jaguars starting tackle Cam Robinson when he arrived on campus to play guard for Alabama as a freshman in 2016 tipping the scales at more than 400 pounds.

The 6-foot-4 offensive guard played at about 365 in order to improve his lateral movement and was all the way down to 346 at his pro day in March. When the process began, Brown was the heaviest player in the pool of likely draft choices.

Now he’s been passed by several players.

The weight loss was spurred by a lot of questions from NFL teams about how well he’d be able to move at that weight and for how long he’d be able to play carrying it around.

“I just started to eat better,” Brown said “I was already eating healthy, but I’ve cut back on a lot of things trying to eat more clean. Not as much red meat has helped a lot too. And I don’t feel like I’ve lost any strength. I’m still able to bench really well. I just had to slim down a little bit so I can perform well and longer.”

It should help with his lateral movement, an aspect of his game that could definitely use improvement.

While Brown started 24 of the 46 games he played at Alabama and was an All-SEC performer in 2020, he is much better when his assignment is right in front of him than when he has to go find someone to block.

Those that dare challenge Brown at the line of scrimmage often quickly learn their lesson. He has elite strength and punch, making him one of the best drive blockers in the nation.

There are questions about his agility in pass protection, but he went an entire college career, 865 snaps, without allowing a sack.

“I hope it shows (the NFL) that I can pass block,” he said. “It speaks for itself not giving up a sack in 3.5 years, especially in the SEC where defensive linemen are so dominant. Especially for me being a bigger guy, that is a great stat. It proves I can move in space and handle my own.”

Brown did have the benefit of playing around elite talent throughout the Crimson Tide depth chart, which may have helped mask some deficiencies.

He struggled in pass protection at the Senior Bowl, both in practices and the game. Still, Brown is a top 10 prospect at guard and figures to be picked early on Day Three of the draft.

He believes his game film speaks for itself. “I played against NFL prospects week in and week out in the SEC,” he said.

The team choosing him is likely to be one that can put him in a scheme like the Titans, Cardinals or Giants that emphasizes strength over movement

Brown, a two-time national champion and a native of Decatur, Alabama, wants the team that does take a chance on him to know he has plenty of room to grow as a player, even if he is shrinking as a person.

“It’s crazy because I feel like I still haven’t reached my ceiling yet,” he said. “Alabama helped me realize that. I just feel like I have way more to offer. I feel like that’s a good thing.”

His NFL team will also be getting a talent who spent five years being molded by coach Nick Saban at Alabama.

Brown believes that instruction will carry with him throughout his career and even beyond.

“(Saban) says always be a pro, show up early, never be late and just carry yourself as an upstanding man,” Brown said. “I think that’s the most important thing.

“I’m a hard-worker, a grinder and a good people-person. A person that will come in every day with a hard hat on ready to work, a mauler on the field and just an overall good person and real nice guy.”

Opposing defensive tackles may not feel the same way.

