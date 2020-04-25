Bill Belichick’s dog steals spotlight on Day 2 of NFL draft

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s dog was the talk of Twitter as the second day of the NFL draft got under way Friday.

Sports Illustrated (Twitter)

Twitter often becomes a rage machine, but most users were shocked to see a warmer, softer side of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Friday and weren’t sure what to make of it.

Belichick’s dog sat in the dining-room chair in front of two laptops appearing ready to make a selection for the NFL draft. The coach, known as much for his gruffness as his ability to take away an opponent’s top weapon, walked over at one point and gave his husky a treat.

And — what’s this? — smiled.

Someone even created an account called “Bill Belichick’s dog.”

The dog definitely won the early part of the draft. At least with Twitter.

