87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
2020 NFL Draft

Bill Belichick’s dog steals spotlight on Day 2 of NFL draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2020 - 5:27 pm
 

Twitter often becomes a rage machine, but most users were shocked to see a warmer, softer side of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Friday and weren’t sure what to make of it.

Belichick’s dog sat in the dining-room chair in front of two laptops appearing ready to make a selection for the NFL draft. The coach, known as much for his gruffness as his ability to take away an opponent’s top weapon, walked over at one point and gave his husky a treat.

And — what’s this? — smiled.

Someone even created an account called “Bill Belichick’s dog.”

The dog definitely won the early part of the draft. At least with Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Sisolak hints coronavirus lockdown could last through June
VICTOR JOECKS: Sisolak hints coronavirus lockdown could last through June
2
Needs met on Day 1, Raiders free to add talent on Day 2
Needs met on Day 1, Raiders free to add talent on Day 2
3
Las Vegas Strip hoteliers outline cleaning plans upon reopening
Las Vegas Strip hoteliers outline cleaning plans upon reopening
4
Clark County reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Clark County reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
5
Las Vegas Drive-In selling tickets for Thursday night
Las Vegas Drive-In selling tickets for Thursday night
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Southern California wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., right, runs a ball as Arizona linebacker ...
Needs met on Day 1, Raiders free to add talent on Day 2
By Vinny Bonsignore / RJ

The Raiders filled their two biggest needs in the first round of the NFL draft, but there are still plenty of options to fill more holes on Day Two.