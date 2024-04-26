Bishop Gorman grad selected 9th overall in 2024 NFL draft

Former Bishop Gorman standout Rome Odunze was selected by the Chicago Bears with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday.

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze puts on a hat after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the ninth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze puts on a hat after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the ninth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the ninth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the ninth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze reacts after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the ninth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Rome Odunze’s hometown of Las Vegas is never too far from his heart.

Or, on one of the biggest nights of his young life, his feet.

Odunze walked to the podium at the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit after he was announced as the ninth overall pick in a fashionable tuxedo and socks featuring the symbols of each of the four playing-card suits.

The Bishop Gorman graduate was taken by the Chicago Bears and will be paired with Caleb Williams, the Southern California quarterback who the team selected first overall earlier in the evening.

“I’m so excited to get to work from day one and go do something special,” Odunze said.

Odunze’s college teammate at Washington, Liberty alum Troy Fautanu, was selected with the 20th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.