Can the Raiders land a quarterback in the latest RJ mock draft?

Here’s the Review-Journal’s early 2024 NFL mock draft now that the selection order has been set. The Raiders have the 13th pick.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Daniels was selected as The Associated Press college football player of the year, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the school's second winner in the past five seasons. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

The Super Bowl is over after proving to be a smash hit its first year in Las Vegas.

That doesn’t mean the NFL is leaving our lives. The machine never stops churning.

The league’s scouting combine is less than two weeks away. The NFL draft is in April. Another season will be starting before fans know it.

Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory over San Francisco means the draft order is set. Here’s an early look at how the first round could shake out April 25, assuming no trades take place:

1. Chicago Bears (From Panthers)

Caleb Williams, QB, Southern California

Some team out there is going to make Chicago a tempting offer.

The Bears will have to decide between taking Williams or keeping quarterback Justin Fields and trading this pick for a haul. The bet is Chicago will stay put in the end.

2. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

There is going to be debate about whether Daniels or North Carolina’s Drake Maye is the second-best quarterback in this class.

For now, Daniels seems to fit better with new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

3. New England Patriots

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

New England is in a good spot regardless of what the Bears and Commanders decide to do. The Patriots will likely take the last of the three quarterbacks available to pair with new coach Jerod Mayo.

4. Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The Cardinals front office will spend the start of the draft hoping three quarterbacks come off the board with the top three picks. Harrison is an elite player and perhaps the top prospect in the class. This is a perfect match.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Tight end Gerald Everett is a free agent and may fetch enough on the open market to earn the Chargers a compensatory pick, a priority for new general manager Joe Hortiz. New offensive coordinator Greg Roman needs a dynamic tight end who can run and block. Bowers fits that bill.

6. New York Giants

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The Giants have been grasping at straws in search of a true stud receiver. They take another shot here. Nabers is a physical freak with high-end ball skills. He dominates games at times but also can disappear for stretches. He’ll turn into a star if he becomes consistent.

7. Tennessee Titans

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Tennessee is desperate for offensive weapons. The Titans find one here in a Las Vegas native and Bishop Gorman alum who was super productive in college.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

Atlanta would love one of the top quarterbacks, but they’re all gone at this point. Pass rush is a huge need for the Falcons with Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree set to be free agents.

9. Chicago Bears

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

The Bears will need to protect Williams after taking him. Alt should be a plug-and-play offensive tackle.

10. New York Jets

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

There are rumors that Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets to trade this pick to the Raiders for Davante Adams. It remains to be seen if new general manager Tom Telesco would listen. If the Jets do pick here, they will look to protect their aging quarterback.

11. Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

McCarthy will be an interesting name to monitor throughout this process.

He can make plays with his legs and is a proven winner. There are also concerns with his arm strength and the fact that the Wolverines didn’t ask him to throw that often.

12. Denver Broncos

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Nix, 23, is the most experienced quarterback in this class. He’s also proven to be adaptable by leading two different programs to success. Nix makes a ton of sense for Sean Payton and the Broncos since they don’t want to take a step backwards.

13. Raiders

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Expect the Raiders to be aggressive in trying to move up for a quarterback. Daniels makes sense as a target since he was at Arizona State the same time as Antonio Pierce.

Here, since there are no trades, the Raiders add an impact player on the interior of the defensive line. Newton’s film is fun to watch.

14. New Orleans Saints

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Fuaga is a scary run blocker and a strong pass protector. His size and athleticism should allow him to get even better.

He’s also coming from a blocking scheme that’s similar to what new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak plans to implement.

15. Indianapolis Colts

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

There will be some scattered scouting reports on DeJean.

He’s a great athlete and makes play on the field. But there is some debate about what position he’s going to play in the NFL.

16. Seattle Seahawks

Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Look for new coach Mike Macdonald to build up the defense his first season in charge. Verse is a good place to start. He projects as a productive, three-down defensive end.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

Powers-Johnson plays center for the Ducks, but some NFL teams could look to move him to guard.

The Jaguars would be one team that would keep him in the middle of the offensive line.

18. Cincinnati Bengals

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

It’s clear the Bengals are going to be as successful as Joe Burrow’s health allows. That means it might be a good idea to invest in keeping him upright.

19. Los Angeles Rams

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expect to hear this name a lot the next couple weeks. He was a star at the Senior Bowl, drawing rave reviews for his work against athletes who played at larger collegiate programs. He could generate even more buzz at the combine.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

He can run, cover and tackle, though he’s not elite in any particular area. Pittsburgh hit on cornerback Joey Porter Jr. last year. Arnold could give the Steelers another starter for years to come.

21. Miami Dolphins

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

This would be a pick for the future.

Miami starting tackle Terron Armstead is 32-years-old and has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career. Some insurance wouldn’t hurt.

22. Philadelphia Eagles

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

The Eagles continue to search for a reliable three-down linebacker. Cooper could fit the bill, even if this might be a bit of a reach.

23. Houston Texans (From Browns)

Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

The Texans have drafted well under general manager Nick Caserio.

That continues here with an explosive interior defender who will fit right in next to edge rusher Will Anderson. The rest of the AFC needs to keep an eye on what Houston is building.

24. Dallas Cowboys

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

He fits a need and is a good player. This may be another reach, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Cowboys take a chance on a playmaker like this.

25. Green Bay Packers

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

The Packers have their quarterback in Jordan Love and appear stocked at wide receiver. Offensive line may be the way to go for them.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington

Tampa Bay’s priority should be interior offensive line, but it would have to reach to get one here.

Trice helps with another need. He’ll help the Buccaneers get after opposing quarterbacks.

27. Arizona Cardinals (From Texans)

Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

The Cardinals, after taking Harrison, fill another huge need with this pick.

Latu is a pass rusher whose elite technique makes up for questions about his top-end speed and power. He’s a tone setter with a high motor.

28. Buffalo Bills

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

The Bills have some real questions at wide receiver with Gabe Davis set to hit the market and Stefon Diggs unhappy. Thomas could end up being a steal given his high ceiling. He could rocket up draft boards if he generates buzz at the combine.

29. Detroit Lions

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The Lions are likely to go defensive back with this pick and should have several players to choose from.

Wiggins gets the call over Ennis Rakestraw and Kool-Aid McKinstry for now.

30. Baltimore Ravens

Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri

Robinson is another name to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. Like Mitchell, he was tremendous at the Senior Bowl. He is the type of large outside pass rusher the Ravens love.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

It’s clear the 49ers need to address the offensive line.

Fautanu should fit well in their scheme as a lineman that can get out in space on runs and short passes. San Francisco should be thrilled if it lands him.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

There is no doubt Kansas City will look to add pass catchers this offseason.

Mitchell has good size and makes huge plays downfield. He’s good at catching the ball in traffic, which could make him a fun fit with Patrick Mahomes.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.