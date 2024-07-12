CARTOONS: The politics people actually like
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer believes he and rookie Brock Bowers are going to give opposing defenses plenty of headaches this season.
A draft pick’s claim that he missed out on going to the Raiders because of a coin toss has drawn far more attention than it ever needed — unless it’s true.
The Raiders have a big decision to make, as a popular name at quarterback falls to them when they are on the clock in our very early 2025 NFL mock draft.
Bishop Gorman was tied with one other high school for the most players selected in the NFL draft, the league announced.
Here are some futures bets handicappers believe have some value now that the dust has settled on the 2024 NFL draft.
The Raiders made a surprising selection with their first-round pick this year. But here’s how they could get creative to use two tight ends on offense.
A player being labeled as an NFL Draft bust can be subjective, but BestOdds.com has employed a simple methodology designed to create the most credible possible rankings.
Circa Sports and Caesars Sportsbook were small losers on the NFL draft in which six quarterbacks were selected in the first round for the first time since 1983.
It’s tough to argue the Raiders hit it out of the park with their 2024 NFL draft class, but maybe stringing singles together is the better path in the long run.
Here are the eight players selected by the Raiders in the 2024 NFL draft, with analysis and potential roles for each rookie this season.