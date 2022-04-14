Crews build stage for NFL Draft at Bellagio fountains — PHOTOS
Crews are constructing the red carpet stage in the water at the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Draft.
The draft runs April 28-30.
NFL prospects will walk the red carpet, on a stage built on the water, as part of the opening festivities on Day 1 of the draft.
The stage also will be used for musical performances on Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft.