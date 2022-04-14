78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
NFL Draft

Crews build stage for NFL Draft at Bellagio fountains — PHOTOS

An early look at the NFL Draft stage at Bellagio (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2022 - 3:05 pm
 
A construction crew attaches another piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage and begins to lay ...
A construction crew attaches another piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage and begins to lay a floor atop the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio F ...
The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A dive crew readies to assist the first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage being lowered ...
A dive crew readies to assist the first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage being lowered into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio F ...
The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered into place within the water at t ...
The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio Fo ...
The first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio Fo ...
The first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is secured onto stabilizers within the water ...
The first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is secured onto stabilizers within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A construction crew lowers more flooring sections for the NFL Draft red carpet stage atop the w ...
A construction crew lowers more flooring sections for the NFL Draft red carpet stage atop the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered into place within the water at th ...
The first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A construction crew lowers another section for the NFL Draft red carpet stage stage towards the ...
A construction crew lowers another section for the NFL Draft red carpet stage stage towards the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A construction crew assembles the second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage to be lowered ...
A construction crew assembles the second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage to be lowered into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A construction crew assembles the second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage to be lowered ...
A construction crew assembles the second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage to be lowered into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A construction crew readies to lift the second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage to be l ...
A construction crew readies to lift the second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage to be lowered into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A construction crew readies to lift the second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage to be l ...
A construction crew readies to lift the second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage to be lowered into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lifted to clear the trees then into plac ...
The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lifted to clear the trees then into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A construction crew attaches another piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage and begins to lay ...
A construction crew attaches another piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage and begins to lay a floor atop the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is secured into place within the water at t ...
The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is secured into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A construction crew attaches another piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage and begins to lay ...
A construction crew attaches another piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage and begins to lay a floor atop the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A construction crew lifts another section for the NFL Draft red carpet stage over the tree line ...
A construction crew lifts another section for the NFL Draft red carpet stage over the tree line and towards the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A construction crew lifts another section for the NFL Draft red carpet stage over the tree line ...
A construction crew lifts another section for the NFL Draft red carpet stage over the tree line and towards the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crews on Thursday were constructing the red carpet stage for the 2022 NFL Draft at the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas.

The draft runs April 28-30.

NFL prospects will walk the red carpet, on a stage built on the water, as part of the opening festivities on Day 1 of the draft.

The stage also will be used for musical performances on Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft.

MOST READ
1
14-year-old charged in fatal shooting of younger brother, Henderson police say
14-year-old charged in fatal shooting of younger brother, Henderson police say
2
Graney: Carr contract far sweeter for Raiders than QB
Graney: Carr contract far sweeter for Raiders than QB
3
Racist slides presented at Las Vegas concealed carry event spark outrage
Racist slides presented at Las Vegas concealed carry event spark outrage
4
SEC sues Las Vegas lawyer, 6 others accused of running Ponzi scheme
SEC sues Las Vegas lawyer, 6 others accused of running Ponzi scheme
5
Strip lane closures begin for NFL Draft preparation
Strip lane closures begin for NFL Draft preparation
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Packers trade shakes up RJ’s 2nd mock draft
By / RJ

One of the league’s best pass catchers is shipped away for a first-round pick and three quarterbacks come off the board in the second version of our mock draft.