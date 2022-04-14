Crews build stage for NFL Draft at Bellagio fountains — PHOTOS

Crews are constructing the red carpet stage in the water at the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Draft.

An early look at the NFL Draft stage at Bellagio (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A construction crew attaches another piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage and begins to lay a floor atop the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A dive crew readies to assist the first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage being lowered into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered onto the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is secured onto stabilizers within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A construction crew lowers more flooring sections for the NFL Draft red carpet stage atop the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lowered into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A construction crew lowers another section for the NFL Draft red carpet stage stage towards the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A construction crew assembles the second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage to be lowered into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A construction crew readies to lift the second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage to be lowered into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is lifted to clear the trees then into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The second piece for the NFL Draft red carpet stage is secured into place within the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A construction crew lifts another section for the NFL Draft red carpet stage over the tree line and towards the water at the Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crews on Thursday were constructing the red carpet stage for the 2022 NFL Draft at the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas.

The draft runs April 28-30.

NFL prospects will walk the red carpet, on a stage built on the water, as part of the opening festivities on Day 1 of the draft.

The stage also will be used for musical performances on Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft.