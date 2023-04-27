Dorian Thompson-Robinson, other Las Vegans await NFL draft

Dalton Kincaid and Darnell Washington could be first-round picks, while Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cedric Tillman and Kyu Blu Kelly also expect to be drafted.

Former Bishop Gorman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson figured out how to manage his expectations amid his preparation for the NFL draft.

“(By) not having any,” Thompson-Robinson told reporters last month after his pro day at UCLA.

“It’s not up to me. I can control what I can control. Focus on my teammates, focus on the time I have left here and just going through this taking it on with a full head of steam.”

Thompson-Robinson is among local players who could be selected in the draft, which begins with the first round Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday. He quarterbacked the Bruins for five years, setting school records for completions (860), passing yards (10,710) and touchdown passes (88).

Standing 6 feet, 2 inches and weighing 203 pounds, Thompson-Robinson completed a career-high 69.6 percent of his passes during a senior season in which he accounted for 39 touchdowns (27 passing, 12 rushing).

Draft analysts peg him as a fourth- or fifth-round pick, so he should hear his name called Saturday.

Here are the other Las Vegans who also have a chance to be drafted.

Kyu Blu Kelly

Cornerback, Stanford

The former Gorman standout was a four-year starter for the Cardinal, for whom he played 37 games and totaled 147 tackles, three interceptions and 23 pass breakups.

At 6 feet and 191 pounds, Kelly is projected to be a midround pick.

Dalton Kincaid

Tight end, Utah

Among the draft’s top tight end prospects and a potential first-round pick, the 6-4, 242-pound product of Faith Lutheran had 1,400 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in two seasons with the Utes. That after transferring from the University of San Diego, where he played two years as an unranked recruit focused primarily on basketball until his senior year of high school.

Cedric Tillman

Wide receiver, Tennessee

One of Thompson-Robinson’s top targets at Gorman, Tillman totaled 1,081 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 to emerge as an NFL prospect. His senior season was reduced to six games by an ankle injury, but he still amassed 417 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

At 6-3 and 215 pounds, Tillman profiles as a second- or third-round pick.

Darnell Washington

Tight end, Georgia

Washington also is among the top tight end prospects and a possible first-round pick, profiling as an elite blocker with untapped potential as a pass catcher. At 6-7, 264 pounds and the nation’s top tight end recruit out of Desert Pines, Washington overpowers smaller players while showcasing deft receiving skills that helped Georgia win back-to-back national championships.

Undrafted options

Former Desert Pines safety Jordan Howden, who played at Minnesota, could be picked Saturday toward the end of the draft. He played five years for the Gophers, starting 49 of 58 games.

Former UNLV standouts Austin Ajiake and Daniel Gutierrez could sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents. Ajiake, a linebacker, was an All-Mountain West selection last season after totaling 132 tackles. Gutierrez, a place-kicker, made 34 of 37 field goals in his final two seasons.

