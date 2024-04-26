Draft day known for plenty of bling, fancy duds — PHOTOS
Jewelry bling, fancy suits, special haircuts and much more were on display Thursday night in Detroit for the first round of the NFL draft.
It’s all about looking sharp and showing your team spirit when it comes to the NFL draft.
Jewelry bling, fancy suits, special haircuts and much more were on display Thursday night in Detroit for the first round.
Top college players show off clothes specially made for the event, with some unbuttoning their suit jackets to show liners made from pictures of their career highlights.
Wide receiver Rome Odunze, a former Bishop Gorman standout, walked to the podium wearing an all-black tuxedo and socks featuring the symbols of each of the four playing-card suits after he was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the ninth selection.
The fans aren’t left out. Many could be seen with lighted team logo devices around their necks. Faces were, as to be expected, painted in team colors.
Funny thing is, draftees get their special looks a bit covered with a jersey and team logo ball cap.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.