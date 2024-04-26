Draft day known for plenty of bling, fancy duds — PHOTOS

Jewelry bling, fancy suits, special haircuts and much more were on display Thursday night in Detroit for the first round of the NFL draft.

Los Angeles Chargers fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for the NFL)

Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for the NFL)

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams in the green room of the NFL football draft at the 2024 NFL football draft Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams celebrates after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner speaks to the media after being selected 17th by the Minnesota Vikings at the 2024 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. walks on stage during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson, left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the 27th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze poses after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the ninth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze poses after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the ninth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers puts on a hat after being chosen by the New York Giants with the sixth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A Philadelphia Eagles fan cheers during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson poses with fans after being chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the 27th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold speaks after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Adam Hunger/AP Images for the NFL)

Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

San Francisco 49ers fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Los Angeles Chargers fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

It’s all about looking sharp and showing your team spirit when it comes to the NFL draft.

Top college players show off clothes specially made for the event, with some unbuttoning their suit jackets to show liners made from pictures of their career highlights.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze, a former Bishop Gorman standout, walked to the podium wearing an all-black tuxedo and socks featuring the symbols of each of the four playing-card suits after he was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the ninth selection.

The fans aren’t left out. Many could be seen with lighted team logo devices around their necks. Faces were, as to be expected, painted in team colors.

Funny thing is, draftees get their special looks a bit covered with a jersey and team logo ball cap.

