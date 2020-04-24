87°F
2020 NFL Draft

ESPN’s Todd McShay missing NFL draft because of coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2020 - 5:11 pm
 

NFL draft analyst Todd McShay will not take part in ESPN’s coverage of the event this week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

McShay made the announcement on Twitter, writing, “For now, I just want to say I miss you all — my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today.

“I also want to assure you I’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes.”

The first round of the draft takes place Thursday night, and the final six rounds will be Friday and Saturday.

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network are televising the draft.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com.

