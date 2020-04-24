ESPN’s Todd McShay missing NFL draft because of coronavirus

Todd McShay, an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, tested positive for the coronavirus. ESPN, ABC and NFL Network are televising the draft, which is Thursday through Saturday.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay is missing this year's event after testing positive for the coronavirus. Photo of the 2019 NFL draft by The Associated Press.

NFL draft analyst Todd McShay will not take part in ESPN’s coverage of the event this week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

McShay made the announcement on Twitter, writing, “For now, I just want to say I miss you all — my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today.

“I also want to assure you I’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes.”

The first round of the draft takes place Thursday night, and the final six rounds will be Friday and Saturday.

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network are televising the draft.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.