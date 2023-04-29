Ex-Bishop Gorman QB drafted by Browns in 5th round

The Cleveland Browns selected former Bishop Gorman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the fifth pick of the fifth round in the NFL draft Saturday.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Thompson-Robinson, who played at UCLA, will be reunited with former Gorman teammate Cedric Tillman, a wide receiver who was drafted by the Browns on Friday with the 11th pick of the third round.

Thompson-Robinson played 49 games at UCLA over five seasons, running for more than 600 yards in each of his past two campaigns.

He had 27 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing TDs in 2022, his best season with the Bruins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

