NFL Draft

Ex-Bishop Gorman QB drafted by Browns in 5th round

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2023 - 11:17 am
 
Updated April 29, 2023 - 11:20 am
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in ...
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Cleveland Browns selected former Bishop Gorman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the fifth pick of the fifth round in the NFL draft Saturday.

Thompson-Robinson, who played at UCLA, will be reunited with former Gorman teammate Cedric Tillman, a wide receiver who was drafted by the Browns on Friday with the 11th pick of the third round.

Thompson-Robinson played 49 games at UCLA over five seasons, running for more than 600 yards in each of his past two campaigns.

He had 27 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing TDs in 2022, his best season with the Bruins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

