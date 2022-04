Take a look at some of the craziest and best dressed fans we could find during the NFL draft in Las Vegas.

Raiders fans celebrate their 90th player selection at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miami Dolphins fans Mirta Cordoves, right, and Jen Schultz, from Miami, Fla., during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kevin Armstrong, right, from Garland, Maine, cheers with a large group of Raider fans during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bengals fan Gary Faulkner, from Cincinnati, Ohio, during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A Detroit Lions fan has fun at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jets fans Stew, right, and Adam Kupperman, from Mount Arlington, NJ., during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

during the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Washington Football Team fan Jeff Rinehart, from Virginia Beach, Va., during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Carolina Panthers dance dance at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hayden Coddington, from Jacksonville, Fla., cheers for the Jaguars during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Green Bay Packers fans cheer during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans record a video on a cellphone during the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Washington Football Team fan Mark Turner, from Austin, Texas., during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans attend the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans cheer at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bills fans Cheryl Barber, bottom, and Angela Ferguson, from Las Vegas, during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Minnesota Vickings fans cheer during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Rams fans cheer during day two of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans get ready for the start of the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Detroit Lions fan has fun at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Football fans were wild about Day 2 of the NFL draft in Las Vegas.

Fans representing all 32 teams packed the main draft stage to root for their favorite team. Take a look at some of the craziest and best dressed fans we could find.